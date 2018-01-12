A.M. Best : Revises Under Review Status to Developing for Credit Ratings of Century Insurance Company (Guam) Limited

A.M. Best has revised the implications of the under review status
to developing from negative for the Financial Strength Rating of B++
(Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” of Century
Insurance Company (Guam) Limited (CIC Guam) (Guam).
The actions taken on these Credit Ratings (ratings) follow A.M. Best’s
preliminary discussion with CIC Guam’s management regarding the
company’s new distribution strategy following the termination of its
exclusive managing general agent (MGA), effective Oct. 1, 2017. The
company has entered definitive brokers’ agreements with three brokers,
one of which is its former MGA, and one agency agreement with an
affiliated broker newly established in Guam to serve the insurance needs
of parent-related business. The company expects its former MGA to lead
the premium contribution of its book of business. CIC Guam also has
brought the underwriting function in-house subsequent to the termination
of the MGA agreement.
The extended under review status reflects the execution risk associated
with the new distribution and underwriting strategy. The potential
rating impact is uncertain, given that the ratings have been placed
under review with developing implications. A.M. Best will continue to
monitor closely CIC Guam’s new business development to assess the impact
on its business profile and operating performance over the next six
months.
Ratings are communicated to rated entities prior to publication.
Unless stated otherwise, the ratings were not amended subsequent to that
communication.
