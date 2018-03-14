A.M. Best : Upgrades Credit Ratings of Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries

A.M. Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A-
(Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating
(Long-Term ICR) to “a-” from “bbb+” for the members of the Virginia
Farm Bureau Group: Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company
(Virginia Farm Bureau) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Virginia
Farm Bureau Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, Virginia Farm
Bureau Town and Country Insurance Company and Countryway
Insurance Company (Countryway) (Syracuse, NY). The outlook of these
Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from positive. All
companies are domiciled in Richmond, VA, except where specified.
The ratings reflect Virginia Farm Bureau Group’s balance sheet strength,
which A.M. Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate
operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate
enterprise risk management.
These ratings actions are reflective of the group’s continued favorable
trends in operating performance, which has resulted in improvement in
overall balance sheet strength. These improvements follow a series of
underwriting initiatives targeted at reducing and diversifying risk
exposures. As a result, the group has reported consistently favorable
operating results as reflected in its five-year average pre-tax returns
on revenue and equity that compare favorably with the private passenger
standard auto and homeowners composite. In addition, the group’s
five-year average combined and operating ratios also compare favorably
with the composite.
Offsetting rating factors are Virginia Farm Bureau Group’s geographic
concentration of risk and elevated underwriting leverage measures. With
over 85% of direct premium written in Virginia, the group is exposed to
frequent and severe weather-related events, which have resulted in
volatile operating results in past years. While risk-adjusted
capitalization has improved, the group’s underwriting leverage ratios
remain elevated compared with the private passenger standard auto and
homeowners composite. Additionally, the group has a small amount of
surplus note obligations remaining, although these obligations have been
significantly reduced in recent years. Countryway, a wholly owned
subsidiary of Virginia Farm Bureau, was purchased a few years back with
the intent purpose to diversify business outside Virginia and gain
access to the independent agency market.
