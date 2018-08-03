A.M. Best : Withdraws Credit Ratings of National Building Material Assurance Company

A.M. Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Rating of A-
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of National
Building Material Assurance Company (NBMA) (Indianapolis, IN).
Clear Blue Specialty Insurance Company completed the acquisition
of NBMA on July 23, 2018. Concurrent with the sale, the inter-company
pooling agreement between NBMA and its two former affiliates, Pennsylvania
Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company and Indiana Lumbermens Mutual
Insurance Company, collectively known as Pennsylvania Lumbermens
Group, was revised effective April 30, 2018, making NBMA a clean
shell at the time of sale. The sale of NBMA has resulted in A.M. Best
withdrawing the Credit Ratings (ratings) of this entity. A.M. Best’s
policy is for a final rating to be completed along with a rating
withdrawal. However, a final rating update was not able to be completed,
as NBMA was a clean shell at the close of the transaction.
