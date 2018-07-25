Log in
A.M. Best : Withdraws Credit Ratings of QIC International LLC

07/25/2018 | 06:41pm CEST

A.M. Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of QIC International LLC (QICI) (Qatar) as the company has requested to no longer participate in A.M. Best’s interactive rating process. QICI is a subsidiary of Qatar Insurance Co. S.A.Q. (QIC).

QICI previously conducted insurance operations in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Oman through branches and subsidiaries. However, as part of the group’s restructuring, the company’s insurance-related assets and liabilities have been transferred to QIC.

A.M. Best’s procedure is for a final rating opinion to be produced in conjunction with a rating withdrawal. However, because QICI’s balance sheet does not contain any insurance-related assets or liabilities, A.M. Best was unable to produce a final rating opinion.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases.

A.M. Best is the world’s oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
