A.M. Best : Withdraws Credit Ratings of QIC International LLC

A.M. Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Rating of A
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of QIC
International LLC (QICI) (Qatar) as the company has requested to no
longer participate in A.M. Best’s interactive rating process. QICI is a
subsidiary of Qatar Insurance Co. S.A.Q. (QIC).
QICI previously conducted insurance operations in the United Arab
Emirates, Kuwait and Oman through branches and subsidiaries. However, as
part of the group’s restructuring, the company’s insurance-related
assets and liabilities have been transferred to QIC.
A.M. Best’s procedure is for a final rating opinion to be produced in
conjunction with a rating withdrawal. However, because QICI’s balance
sheet does not contain any insurance-related assets or liabilities, A.M.
Best was unable to produce a final rating opinion.
