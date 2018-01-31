A.M. Best : Withdraws Credit Ratings of Transamerica Casualty Insurance Company

A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of Transamerica
Casualty Insurance Company (Transamerica Casualty) (Columbus, OH),
the property/casualty (P/C) subsidiary of Aegon N.V. (Aegon)
[NYSE: AEG]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
Concurrently, A.M. Best has withdrawn the ratings as the company has
requested to no longer participate in A.M. Best’s interactive rating
process.
The ratings reflect Transamerica Casualty’s balance sheet strength,
which A.M. Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate
operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate
enterprise risk management. The ratings also factor in rating
enhancement from Transamerica Casualty’s ultimate parent, Aegon.
Transamerica Casualty has been a market leader in travel insurance, but
product sales in 2018 are expected to decline significantly due to a
strategic decision by Aegon to exit the Affinity, Direct TV and Direct
Mail distribution channels. Future business prospects are to be
determined.
Balance sheet strength is exhibited through a very strong level of
risk-adjusted capitalization, good liquidity and a conservative
investment portfolio. Solid underwriting results and stable net
investment income have contributed to surplus growth. Transamerica
Casualty carries the group’s brand name and is easily identifiable with
the life/health affiliates that collectively make up the Aegon USA
Group. In addition, Aegon has demonstrated a track record of
supporting Transamerica Casualty over the long term as the sole U.S. P/C
company within Aegon. Aegon’s support also has allowed the organization
to take advantage of opportunities in underserved markets as management
sees fit.
