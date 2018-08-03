Log in
A.M. BestTV: Incoming IFRS Standard Promotes Consistency Across Regions, Says A.M. Best Senior Director

08/03/2018 | 08:08pm CEST

In this A.M.BestTV episode, Carlos Wong-Fupuy, senior director, A.M. Best, examines the impact the latest International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS 17, which takes effect in 2021. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=mexicoelection718 to view the entire program.

The new IFRS 17 is expected to have a significant impact on the insurance industry, and although IFRS 17 will mainly effect life companies, Wong-Fupuy said non-life companies should not disregard it.

“IFRS 17 does not make an explicit distinction between life and non-life businesses,” said Wong-Fupuy. “There is a general model that is probably most appropriate for life business. …Nevertheless, bear in mind that there are a number of non-life companies writing multi-year business, with large corporate and liability risks; therefore, by no means can companies think that they are outside the scope of IFRS 17.”

Wong-Fupuy also said he believes that there will be no significant impact on how A.M. Best analyzes a company’s financial strength.

“In terms of immediate impact, I would not expect anything significant. The A.M. Best approach is always to try to see a company from an economic point of view. To the extent that the current accounting standards are reflecting that economic reality, I would not expect significant differences."

To access a copy of this briefing, titled, “IFRS 17—Enhanced Transparency Will Be Worth the Effort for Insurers,” visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=275655.

Recent episodes of A.M.BestTV include:

  • Political Changes in Mexico Could Create Opportunities for Insurers, Say A.M. Best Analysts: Alfonso Novelo, director of analytics, and Eli Sanchez, senior financial analyst, both of A.M. Best, say the change in administration in Mexico could affect the environment for health and agricultural insurance coverages, among other areas: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=mexicoelection718.
  • European Insurers Face a Three-Sided Risk Front, Say A.M. Best Analysts: Greg Carter, managing director, analytics, Catherine Thomas and Mahesh Mistry, both senior directors, analytics, A.M. Best, said insurers in Europe’s insurance markets face a mixture of economic risks, which are tied to interest rates, inflation and geopolitical risks, as well as traditional insurance underwriting risks: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=europeanmarket818.
  • How A.M. Best Analysts Evaluate Mortgage-Related Insurance-Linked Securities Transactions: Emmanuel Modu, managing director, insurance-linked securities, and Wai Tang, director, insurance-linked securities, A.M. Best, examine how the rating agency evaluates mortgage-related insurance-linked securities transactions: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=mortgageils818.
  • IMCA: Account-Based Focus and Digital Strategies Are Remaking Insurance: Marketers at the Insurance Marketing and Communications Association Conference said their challenge is to keep up with fast-changing technologies, competition, branding and aligning their work with other internal departments: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=imca718.

A.M.BestTV covers exclusive A.M. Best information and reports, targeted topics and key developments in the (re)insurance industry every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Sign up for alerts of episodes at http://www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html. View A.M.BestTV episodes at http://www.ambest.tv.

A.M. Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2018 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2018
