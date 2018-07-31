Log in
A MACRO MINUTE: Trump finds more stubborn than him, the BoJ in encrypted mode?

07/31/2018 | 02:50pm CEST

Every day we review the macroeconomic and geopolitical news that are impacting financial markets around the world. Today, Donald Trump has finally found someone as stubborn as him on a global scale, which is likely to hurt his pride. The Bank of Japan is keeping the same policy but with small changes, which has played with investors minds. Here are the main events of the day, updated regularly.

Donald Trump. The US President seems to have calmed down after the very explicit threat against Iran last week. He is now suggesting a meeting with Iranian leaders to discuss the nuclear deal: "It was a ridiculous deal. I believe they will wind up wanting to meet". Iran's response was just as clear: as long as the agreement is not respected by the United States, there will be no more talks. No deal, no meeting!

Japan. Speculation was rife about changing its 10-year bond yield target. But the Bank of Japan preferred the status quo. It will simply make its quantitative easing - started 5 years ago - more flexible. The 2% inflation target should not be reached within 3 years.
 

During its session, the Nikkei played yo-yo: hurray, long live the BoJ! But what did they really want to say? Let’s wait for the press conference… (Source: Bloomberg, click to enlarge)

North Korea. The Washington Post claims to have evidence that Pyongyang has started building new, far-reaching ballistic missiles, despite their denuclearization program. This (presumed) new breach coincides with the official invitation of the North Korean leader to the opening of the Asian Games on August 18. Athletes from both Koreas will once again march under the same banner.

Zimbabwe. The two favorites of Sunday's presidential election are said to be confident about the results. The winner will have the difficult task of turning the economy around, which has been mismanaged for 37 years by the despot Robert Mugabe. Official results in 5 days, let's be patient!

Floriane Rousseaux
© 4-traders.com 2018
