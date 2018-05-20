A New Playground Brings Joy to San Bernardino’s Perris Hill Park

Foresters Financial and KaBOOM! Put Kids First in San Bernardino

Today more than 200 volunteers from Foresters Financial™, the City of San Bernardino and the national non-profit KaBOOM! transformed San Bernardino’s largest park. In just six hours, Perris Hill Park received a new playspace, which will serve more than 1,200 children and their families in the local community for years to come.

"For more than 140 years Foresters Financial has focused on our Purpose, which is to help families and strengthen communities," said Jim Boyle, President and CEO, Foresters Financial. "In 2018 we are excited to complete our 150th playground build with KaBOOM!. This partnership creates safe play areas where families can spend quality time together while developing young bodies and minds. We know the San Bernardino community will use this playground for many years to come."

The design for the new playground is based on drawings created by neighborhood children at a special Design Day event held in March when community members met with organizers from KaBOOM! and Foresters Financial to design their dream playground. The drawings inspired the final playground design.

Since 2006, Foresters Financial and KaBOOM! have built 146 beautiful playspaces across 86 cities in 31 states and provinces throughout North America and by the end of 2018, Foresters Financial will have funded more than 150 playgrounds. Thanks to the hard work of more than 9,900 Foresters members, sales partners and guests for the 11 eleven years, we are positively impacting the lives of more than 5 million children by providing them with access to play. Through each new playground, families are better able to spend quality time together right in their own neighborhoods, playing alongside Foresters members and community partners.

“The partnership we have formed with Foresters Financial and KaBOOM! is fantastic because it allows us to continue to create fun and safe places for San Bernardino families to gather and build positive memories,” said Mayor R. Carey Davis. “Many thanks to the volunteers who joined us at the park today. Their dedication to help our community thrive must be recognized.”

Play is the business of childhood and is essential to the physical, cognitive, creative, social and emotional development of every kid. It’s how kids build strong muscles and healthy bodies; it’s how they learn problem-solving, conflict resolution and creativity; it’s how they make friends and build strong bonds with adults. Play is critical to a kid’s ability to thrive.

Foresters Financial is a KaBOOM! Founding Partner and National Partner. Since 1996, KaBOOM! has been dedicated to ensuring that all kids get the balance and active play they need to thrive.

About the City of San Bernardino

The Perris Hill Park playground is the fifth playground to be built in City of San Bernardino through KaBOOM’s grant program. Year-round, thousands of children enjoy outdoor playtime at San Bernardino’s 36 parks where youth and adult sports, arts and crafts classes, senior programs, seasonal events and summer aquatics programs are offered through the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department. To learn more about the City’s parks and recreational programs, please visit www.SBCity.org/Parks and follow us at Facebook.com/SBParksandRecreation and Twitter.com/SBCityGov.

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial™ is an international financial services provider with more than three million clients and members in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, and total funds under management of $45.1 billion1. With a history of more than 140 years, we provide life insurance, savings, retirement and investment solutions that help families achieve their financial goals, protect their families and improve their communities. For more information, visit foresters.com.

Foresters Financial and Foresters are trade names and trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Road, Toronto, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

Products offered vary by country. Not all products are available for distribution in all jurisdictions. In the United States, products are offered by The Independent Order of Foresters and its subsidiaries, including Foresters Financial Services, Inc. a registered broker-dealer. Securities, life insurance and annuity products are offered through Foresters Financial Services, Inc. or independent producers. Insurance products are issued by Foresters Life Insurance and Annuity Company, New York, or The Independent Order of Foresters. Investment advisory products and services are offered through Foresters Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

1 in Canadian dollars as of December 31, 2017

About KaBOOM!

KaBOOM! is the national non-profit dedicated to giving all kids – especially those living in poverty – the childhood they deserve through great, safe places to play. KaBOOM! inspires communities to make play the easy choice and works to drive the national discussion about the importance of PLAYces. KaBOOM! has collaborated with partners to build or improve more than 17,000 playspaces, engaged more than 1.5 million volunteers and served over 9 million kids. To learn why play matters for all kids, visit kaboom.org and join the conversation at twitter.com/kaboom, facebook.com/kaboom and instagram.com/kaboom. #playmatters #PLAYceforKids

