A SUCCESSFUL NAFTA SHOULD NOT BE LINKED TO STEEL AND ALUMINUM TARIFFS

Washington, DC, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Statement by John Bozzella, President and CEO, Global Automakers on behalf of Here for America



“In just the last week, the auto industry has been threatened with increased duties on cars from Europe, major tariff increases on steel and aluminum imports, and now linking these tariffs to the future of NAFTA. Ill-considered actions like these could reverse all the recent progress made by the U.S. auto manufacturing industry, endangering American jobs, raising prices for consumers, harming global competitiveness and inviting retaliation by our trading partners. Thanks to trade, we have 13 companies building millions of cars and trucks in America today. Why would we want to mess this up?”

###

Here For America tells the story of international automakers and dealers, their ever-growing impact on the U.S. economy, and the benefits they provide to local communities. The contributions of international automakers and dealers are integral to the success of today's U.S. auto industry, the most vibrant and competitive auto market in the world. Here for America is an initiative of the Association of Global Automakers to increase public education about the importance of international automakers to American job creation, economic growth, technological innovation and strong communities. Visit www.hereforamerica.com and follow Here For America on Twitter and Facebook.

Attachment:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9162f91-6442-40d8-b217-b28b44375399

Annemarie Pender Here For America [email protected]