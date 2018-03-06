Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A SUCCESSFUL NAFTA SHOULD NOT BE LINKED TO STEEL AND ALUMINUM TARIFFS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2018 | 12:21am CET

Washington, DC, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Statement by John Bozzella, President and CEO, Global Automakers on behalf of Here for America

“In just the last week, the auto industry has been threatened with increased duties on cars from Europe, major tariff increases on steel and aluminum imports, and now linking these tariffs to the future of NAFTA. Ill-considered actions like these could reverse all the recent progress made by the U.S. auto manufacturing industry, endangering American jobs, raising prices for consumers, harming global competitiveness and inviting retaliation by our trading partners. Thanks to trade, we have 13 companies building millions of cars and trucks in America today. Why would we want to mess this up?”

0_int_HFA.png


 

###

Here For America tells the story of international automakers and dealers, their ever-growing impact on the U.S. economy, and the benefits they provide to local communities. The contributions of international automakers and dealers are integral to the success of today's U.S. auto industry, the most vibrant and competitive auto market in the world. Here for America is an initiative of the Association of Global Automakers to increase public education about the importance of international automakers to American job creation, economic growth, technological innovation and strong communities. Visit www.hereforamerica.com and follow Here For America on Twitter and Facebook.

Attachment:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9162f91-6442-40d8-b217-b28b44375399

Annemarie Pender
Here For America
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03/05REPUBLIC SERVICES : Cause of fire at Republic Services listed as 'undetermined'
AQ
03/05CANFOR PULP PRODUCTS : Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
03/05CANFOR : Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
PR
03/05ROYAL ENFIELD : Himalayan Motorcycle Is Now Available in North America
BU
03/05QUALCOMM : U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer --7th Update
DJ
03/05Australia Current Account Deficit Widens in 4Q
DJ
03/05MANCHESTER UNITED : Matic lets rip to clinch late victory for Man United over Palace
AQ
03/05DOLLAR GENERAL : New Dollar General opens on Chukker Creek Road in Aiken
AQ
03/05FORY RESO : Crop Infrastructure Closes Fundamental Change Transaction and Receives Conditional Approval for Listing
AQ
03/05Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Files for Regulation A+ Offering
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Asian shares regain some ground as trade war fears moderate
2U.S. says time running short for NAFTA talks, floats bilateral deals
3VOLKSWAGEN : VW PONDERS TRUCKS IPO AMID BROADER EFFICIENCY PUSH: CEO
4U.S. says time running short for NAFTA talks, floats bilateral deals
5MONSTER ENERGY : Presents “The Big Wave Tow-In Invitational” Featuring the World’s Elite ..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.