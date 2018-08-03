Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A Tale of Two Labor Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 03:30pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While employment growth was just 157,000 in July, there were large upward revisions to the previous two months, and the overall trend remains strong. The labor market is tightening with the unemployment rate declining by 0.1 percentage points and the broader U6 measure dropping by 0.3 percentage points.

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board)

Much of the strength is coming from strong job growth in blue-collar industries like manufacturing and construction. In the past 12 months, the unemployment rate for construction workers declined by 2.1 percentage points, and for transportation and production workers by 1.7 and 1.0 percentage points respectively, versus a very small decline in white-collar occupations. That is in line with wage data by occupation from the employment cost index released last week. The data tells us a story of two labor markets: significant labor shortages for blue-collar workers versus moderate tightness in white-collar jobs.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-tale-of-two-labor-markets-300691745.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:57aDISH NETWORK : results beat estimates, shares rise
RE
09:56aSPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Genscape report suggested U.S. crude stocks held in Cushing, OK fell 1.1 million barrels since July 27
PU
09:56aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
09:56aBRISTOW GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:55aADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS : rides Q2 results to higher stock price
AQ
09:55aPFERDEWETTEN.DE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:54aGlobal Aerospace Fasteners Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 6.49% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:53aGlobal Handheld Label Printer Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 6.18% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:53aA.M. BEST : Upgrades Credit Ratings of Repwest Insurance Company
BU
09:52aBoE's Carney sees 'uncomfortably high' risk of no-deal Brexit
RE
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.