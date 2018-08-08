Log in
A2 Milk : Organisational announcement

08/08/2018 | 02:07am CEST

NZX/ASX Market release

The a2 Milk Company wishes to advise of a change to the leadership of the Company's UK business.

The current Chief Executive - UK and Europe, Scott Wotherspoon has decided to step down from his role, after nearly five years in the business, to pursue other ventures. While the day-to-day management of the UK business is to be assumed in the immediate term by Simon Hennessy, GM International Development, Scott will remain available to assist Simon until 30 September 2018, ahead of the transition to a permanent replacement in coming months.

The Company thanks Scott for his positive contribution in building the UK liquid milk business and his leadership of the China business from its early stages through to July 2017 and the strong growth that was achieved during that period.

A PDF version of this announcement can be found here.

Disclaimer

A2 Milk Company Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 00:06:05 UTC
