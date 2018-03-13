AAA Mobile Battery Service Technicians to Compete in Club Assist’s Eighth Battery Service Skills Challenge® to Determine “Best of the Best” Hosted in Nashville

AAA technicians go head-to-head in a hands-on, emergency roadside service simulation to vie for the Club Assist Battery Service Skills Challenge® Champion title

Club Assist, the world’s largest mobile auto battery retailer, today announced details for the 2018 Battery Service Skills Challenge®. This year’s competition will be the largest in its eight-year history, with 32 technicians participating, representing 26 AAA/CAA clubs, including the event's first two women competitors. AAA/CAA is a federation of motor clubs throughout North America.

What: Club Assist’s Battery Service Skills Challenge® (BSSC)

AAA/CAA Mobile Battery Service Technicians, who have already won at the Regional level, will compete in a hands-on, emergency roadside service simulation for the title of Battery Service Skills Challenge® Champion. First Place wins a new car valued at $18,000 or cash equivalent. Second Place receives a travel package valued at $10,000. Third Place takes home $5,000 cash.

When: Wednesday, April 11; 3:30PM CST

Where: Music City Walk of Fame Park, 121 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

More about BSSC:

The BSSC is the only competition in North America to test the skill level of Emergency Roadside Technicians. It is open to all AAA/CAA Mobile Battery Service Technicians. The competition hosts three competitive phases: Qualifiers, Regional competitions, and the championship competition.

Regional BSSC winners advance to the championship competition where three judges evaluate the competitors’ technical skills and customer service skills. Scoring is determined by a series of performance benchmarks. Judges consist of AAA and Club Assist staff to ensure a fair competition. The technician with the highest combined score from each judge will be declared the winner.

More about Club Assist:

As the Preferred Supplier for the AAA Mobile Battery Service Program, Club Assist partners with AAA/CAA Clubs across North America to improve the Member experience through the provision of automotive batteries, auto glass repair/replacement and towing services. Club Assist provides a turnkey strategic partnership to Clubs, offering innovative tools, technology solutions, Battery Technician training, and marketing services, specifically targeted for the unique working conditions of the roadside environment. As a global company, Club Assist is committed to the pursuit of service excellence for automotive motor club partners worldwide.

*Event is not open to the general public.

