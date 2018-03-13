AAA Mobile Battery Service Technicians to Compete in Club Assist’s Eighth Battery Service Skills Challenge® to Determine “Best of the Best” Hosted in Nashville

AAA technicians go head-to-head in a hands-on, emergency roadside
service simulation to vie for the Club Assist Battery Service Skills
Challenge® Champion title
Club Assist, the world’s largest mobile auto battery retailer, today
announced details for the 2018 Battery Service Skills Challenge®. This
year’s competition will be the largest in its eight-year history, with
32 technicians participating, representing 26 AAA/CAA clubs, including
the event's first two women competitors. AAA/CAA is a federation
of motor
clubs throughout North America.
What: Club Assist’s Battery Service Skills Challenge® (BSSC)
AAA/CAA
Mobile Battery Service Technicians, who have already won at the Regional
level, will compete in a hands-on, emergency roadside service
simulation for the title of Battery Service Skills Challenge®
Champion. First Place wins a new car valued at $18,000 or cash
equivalent. Second Place receives a travel package valued at $10,000.
Third Place takes home $5,000 cash.
When: Wednesday, April 11; 3:30PM CST
Where: Music City Walk of Fame Park, 121 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
More about BSSC:
The BSSC is the only competition in North America to test the skill
level of Emergency Roadside Technicians. It is open to all AAA/CAA
Mobile Battery Service Technicians. The competition hosts three
competitive phases: Qualifiers, Regional competitions, and the
championship competition.
Regional BSSC winners advance to the championship competition where
three judges evaluate the competitors’ technical skills and customer
service skills. Scoring is determined by a series of performance
benchmarks. Judges consist of AAA and Club Assist staff to ensure a fair
competition. The technician with the highest combined score from each
judge will be declared the winner.
More about Club Assist:
As the Preferred Supplier for the AAA Mobile Battery Service Program,
Club Assist partners with AAA/CAA Clubs across North America to improve
the Member experience through the provision of automotive batteries,
auto glass repair/replacement and towing services. Club Assist provides
a turnkey strategic partnership to Clubs, offering innovative tools,
technology solutions, Battery Technician training, and marketing
services, specifically targeted for the unique working conditions of the
roadside environment. As a global company, Club Assist is committed to
the pursuit of service excellence for automotive motor club partners
worldwide.
*Event is not open to the general public.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006298/en/