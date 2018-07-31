ABA American Basketball Association : INTRODUCES ON-LINE BETTING SITE

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that it has developed the first professional sports league approved on-line betting platform, ABA Action. 'Sports betting has become a billion dollar industry,' stated ABA co-founder Joe Newman. 'Now fans will be able to go on line or use their apps to wager on NBA, NFL, MLB, soccer, hockey, racing, boxing and many other sports simply by going to https://youwager.eu/ABAAction
or visiting the ABA website, www.abaliveaction.com
and clicking on the ABA Action banner. A convenient ABA Action app will be announced shortly.
ABA Action will be powered and operated by You Wager, one of the largest and most successful
online gaming companies in the world. The site is filled with exciting promotions, incentives and is known for the fastest payouts 6 days a week, the easiest way to deposit and get paid, and the highest sign-up bonuses in the industry.
You Wager has been featured in Bloomberg, CNBC, TMZ, The New York Times and the Washington Post. 'They even have a terrific 'Buddy Referral' program with great benefits,' added Newman. 'Online sports betting is a reality and now we're a part of this huge industry with a great company. A very exciting new venture for the ABA Brand.' For more information, visit www.abaliveaction.com
or visit https://youwager.eu/ABAAction
Disclaimer
ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 01:41:03 UTC