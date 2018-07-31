ABA American Basketball Association : INTRODUCES ON-LINE BETTING SITE

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that it has developed the first professional sports league approved on-line betting platform, ABA Action. 'Sports betting has become a billion dollar industry,' stated ABA co-founder Joe Newman. 'Now fans will be able to go on line or use their apps to wager on NBA, NFL, MLB, soccer, hockey, racing, boxing and many other sports simply by going to https://youwager.eu/ABAAction or visiting the ABA website, www.abaliveaction.com and clicking on the ABA Action banner. A convenient ABA Action app will be announced shortly.

ABA Action will be powered and operated by You Wager, one of the largest and most successful

online gaming companies in the world. The site is filled with exciting promotions, incentives and is known for the fastest payouts 6 days a week, the easiest way to deposit and get paid, and the highest sign-up bonuses in the industry.