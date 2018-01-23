ABA American Basketball Association : KENTUCKY ENFORCERS MOVE TO NUMBER 1 IN ABA POWER RANKINGS

Log in
KENTUCKY ENFORCERS MOVE TO NUMBER 1 IN ABA POWER RANKINGS

0
01/23/2018

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association today released its Power Rankings through

Sunday, January 21st, and for the first time, the Kentucky Enforcers have moved into the #1 position, followed closely by the Jacksonville Giants and Team Trouble from Stockton, CA. 'This is one of the most competitive years ever,' stated ABA co-founder Joe Newman. 'There are so many great teams all of which have a good shot at the ABA Championship.' Nine games were needed to qualify for this week's rankings.

1. Kentucky Enforcers 11-0

2. Jacksonville Giants 11-1

3. Team Trouble 11-0

4. Richmond Elite 10-1

5. Austin Bats 9-1

6. Binghamton Bulldogs 12-2

7. Baltimore Hawks 11-2

8. Steel City Yellow Jackets 11-2

9. South Florida Gold 12-3

10. San Diego Kings 10-2

11. Worchester 78's 10-2

12. Salina Saints 9-0

13. Orlando Waves 9-2

14. Port City Tornados 8-2

15. Texas Seraphim 8-2

16. Twin City Jazz 8-2

17. DMV Warriors 8-4

18. Middle Georgia Pits 8-2

19. St. Louis Spirits 11-4

20. Magic City Surge 7-2

21. Chicago Fury 9-4

22. NEPA Stars & Stripes 10-5

23. La Crosse Showtime 8-6

24. Atlanta Wildcats 7-3

25. West Michigan Lake Hawks 7-6

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 23 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2018 18:49:00 UTC.

