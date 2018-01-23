ABA American Basketball Association : KENTUCKY ENFORCERS MOVE TO NUMBER 1 IN ABA POWER RANKINGS

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association today released its Power Rankings through
Sunday, January 21st, and for the first time, the Kentucky Enforcers have moved into the #1 position, followed closely by the Jacksonville Giants and Team Trouble from Stockton, CA. 'This is one of the most competitive years ever,' stated ABA co-founder Joe Newman. 'There are so many great teams all of which have a good shot at the ABA Championship.' Nine games were needed to qualify for this week's rankings.
1. Kentucky Enforcers 11-0
2. Jacksonville Giants 11-1
3. Team Trouble 11-0
4. Richmond Elite 10-1
5. Austin Bats 9-1
6. Binghamton Bulldogs 12-2
7. Baltimore Hawks 11-2
8. Steel City Yellow Jackets 11-2
9. South Florida Gold 12-3
10. San Diego Kings 10-2
11. Worchester 78's 10-2
12. Salina Saints 9-0
13. Orlando Waves 9-2
14. Port City Tornados 8-2
15. Texas Seraphim 8-2
16. Twin City Jazz 8-2
17. DMV Warriors 8-4
18. Middle Georgia Pits 8-2
19. St. Louis Spirits 11-4
20. Magic City Surge 7-2
21. Chicago Fury 9-4
22. NEPA Stars & Stripes 10-5
23. La Crosse Showtime 8-6
24. Atlanta Wildcats 7-3
25. West Michigan Lake Hawks 7-6