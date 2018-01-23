ABA American Basketball Association : KENTUCKY ENFORCERS MOVE TO NUMBER 1 IN ABA POWER RANKINGS

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association today released its Power Rankings through

Sunday, January 21st, and for the first time, the Kentucky Enforcers have moved into the #1 position, followed closely by the Jacksonville Giants and Team Trouble from Stockton, CA. 'This is one of the most competitive years ever,' stated ABA co-founder Joe Newman. 'There are so many great teams all of which have a good shot at the ABA Championship.' Nine games were needed to qualify for this week's rankings.

1. Kentucky Enforcers 11-0

2. Jacksonville Giants 11-1

3. Team Trouble 11-0

4. Richmond Elite 10-1

5. Austin Bats 9-1

6. Binghamton Bulldogs 12-2

7. Baltimore Hawks 11-2

8. Steel City Yellow Jackets 11-2

9. South Florida Gold 12-3

10. San Diego Kings 10-2

11. Worchester 78's 10-2

12. Salina Saints 9-0

13. Orlando Waves 9-2

14. Port City Tornados 8-2

15. Texas Seraphim 8-2

16. Twin City Jazz 8-2

17. DMV Warriors 8-4

18. Middle Georgia Pits 8-2

19. St. Louis Spirits 11-4

20. Magic City Surge 7-2

21. Chicago Fury 9-4

22. NEPA Stars & Stripes 10-5

23. La Crosse Showtime 8-6

24. Atlanta Wildcats 7-3

25. West Michigan Lake Hawks 7-6