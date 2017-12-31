Log in
ABA American Basketball Association : RETURNS TO BROOKLYN, NY

12/31/2017 | 05:04pm CET

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that it would be returning

to Brooklyn, NY with the addition of the New York Lightning beginning play in 2018. 'Not a lot of people realize this, but Brooklyn is one of the largest metro areas on the US with over 2.5 million people,' stated ABA co-founder Joe Newman. 'We definitely should have a team there and in Willie Negron, a well-known figure in the NY area basketball, we have an excellent owner who will do a great job.

The team will be playing at The Brooklyn StuyDome in the Bedford Stuyvesant part of Brooklyn and will be part of the strong Northeast Division featuring the Jersey Express, Bronx Holy Flames, New York Court Kings as well as many teams in upstate NY and New England. 'I came close to joining the ABA

several years ago,' added Negron. 'I just wasn't ready then. But I am now and we intend to make the NY Lightning one of the best teams in the ABA on and off the court in memory of my brother. For more information email [email protected] or call 347 478 9566 or visit www.abaliveaction.com.

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 31 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2017 16:04:08 UTC.

