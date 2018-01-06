Log in
ABA American Basketball Association : RETURNS TO LONG ISLAND, NY

01/06/2018 | 07:49pm CET

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that it has added its third expansion team of the new year to be located in Long Island, NY. 'We are very pleased

to add another team to our very strong Northeast Division,' stated ABA co-founder Joe Newman. 'Having a team on Long Island

is long overdue and the NY Whoshouseballers should be a good one.'

The team is owned by Shakir McIntosh who established the team in 2017. Shakir has much experience and a great eye for the game of professional basketball. All of the players play a valuable role in the community and strive on giving back and assisting with the upbringing of the youth in the community.

'Our organization is involved with local churches and mentoring AAU youth' added McIntosh. 'We want to focus not only on bringing our A game on the court but also in our community, allowing the next generation of youth to excel in everything to which they put their minds. The team is only the beginning for our players.'

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 06 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2018 18:49:07 UTC.

