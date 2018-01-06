Log in
ABA American Basketball Association : RETURNS TO SAN FRANCISCO

01/06/2018 | 07:59pm CET

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the San Francisco City Cats will be joining the league for the upcoming season as part of the record-setting expansion of the US' largest professional sports league. 'Mike Steadman is a local Bay Area car dealer who has been in and around the game of basketball for forty years,' stated ABA co-founder Joe Newman. 'He has college playing experience and of course, tremendous business experience, the perfect combination for success in the ABA.'

'I am an avid fan of the game and am excited to embark on this new journey,' added Steadman. 'As a Bay Area native, I am proud to bring professional basketball back to San Francisco. The ABA is a very exciting opportunity and it is in line with my core beliefs of treating people with respect and courtesy.' Steadman also owns a travel club that has grown to over a hundred young adults and twelve teams. For more information, visitwww.sfcitycats.com or call 510 468 1814 or email [email protected] or visitwww.abaliveaction.com.

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 06 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2018 18:59:07 UTC.

