ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Retail turnover rises 0.4 per cent in June (Media Release)

Retail turnover rises 0.4 per cent in June

Australian retail turnover rose 0.4 per cent in June 2018, seasonally adjusted, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Retail Trade figures.

This follows a 0.4 per cent rise in May 2018.

'Food retailing (0.4 per cent) led the rises,' said Ben James, Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Surveys. 'Clothing, footwear and personal accessories rose 1.7 per cent, following a 2.3 per cent rise in May.'

There were also rises for cafes, restaurants and takeaways (0.9 per cent) and household goods (0.4 per cent). Other retailing (0.0 per cent) was relatively unchanged, whilst department stores (-1.2 per cent) fell in June 2018.

In seasonally adjusted terms, there were rises in Victoria (1.1 per cent), New South Wales (0.4 per cent), Western Australia (0.2 per cent), the Australian Capital Territory (1.2 per cent), and Tasmania (0.9 per cent). South Australia (0.0 per cent) was relatively unchanged in June 2018. There were falls in Queensland (-0.3 per cent) and the Northern Territory (-0.4 per cent).

The trend estimate for Australian retail turnover rose 0.3 per cent in June 2018 following a rise of 0.4 per cent in May 2018. Compared to June 2017,the trend estimate rose 3.1 per cent.

For the June quarter 2018, there was a 1.2 per cent rise in seasonally adjusted volume terms. This follows a rise of 0.2 per cent in the March quarter 2018. The quarterly rise in volumes was led by food (1.6 per cent), household goods (1.4 per cent) and clothing, footwear and personal accessories (2.0 per cent). By state, New South Wales (1.7 per cent) and Victoria (1.7 per cent) led the rises.

Online retail turnover contributed 5.7 per cent of total retail turnover in original terms in June 2018, a rise from 5.6 per cent in May 2018. In June 2017 online retail turnover contributed 4.1 per cent to total retail.

More detailed industry analysis and further information on the statistical methodology is available inRetail Trade, Australia (cat no. 8501.0).

