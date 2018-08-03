Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ABS Australian Bureau of Statistics : Retail turnover rises 0.4 per cent in June (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 03:41am CEST

Retail turnover rises 0.4 per cent in June

Australian retail turnover rose 0.4 per cent in June 2018, seasonally adjusted, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Retail Trade figures.

This follows a 0.4 per cent rise in May 2018.

'Food retailing (0.4 per cent) led the rises,' said Ben James, Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Surveys. 'Clothing, footwear and personal accessories rose 1.7 per cent, following a 2.3 per cent rise in May.'

There were also rises for cafes, restaurants and takeaways (0.9 per cent) and household goods (0.4 per cent). Other retailing (0.0 per cent) was relatively unchanged, whilst department stores (-1.2 per cent) fell in June 2018.

In seasonally adjusted terms, there were rises in Victoria (1.1 per cent), New South Wales (0.4 per cent), Western Australia (0.2 per cent), the Australian Capital Territory (1.2 per cent), and Tasmania (0.9 per cent). South Australia (0.0 per cent) was relatively unchanged in June 2018. There were falls in Queensland (-0.3 per cent) and the Northern Territory (-0.4 per cent).

The trend estimate for Australian retail turnover rose 0.3 per cent in June 2018 following a rise of 0.4 per cent in May 2018. Compared to June 2017,the trend estimate rose 3.1 per cent.

For the June quarter 2018, there was a 1.2 per cent rise in seasonally adjusted volume terms. This follows a rise of 0.2 per cent in the March quarter 2018. The quarterly rise in volumes was led by food (1.6 per cent), household goods (1.4 per cent) and clothing, footwear and personal accessories (2.0 per cent). By state, New South Wales (1.7 per cent) and Victoria (1.7 per cent) led the rises.

Online retail turnover contributed 5.7 per cent of total retail turnover in original terms in June 2018, a rise from 5.6 per cent in May 2018. In June 2017 online retail turnover contributed 4.1 per cent to total retail.

More detailed industry analysis and further information on the statistical methodology is available inRetail Trade, Australia (cat no. 8501.0).
Media note:

  • When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source,
  • For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Communications and Partnerships Section on 1300 175 070 (8:30am - 5:00pm Mon-Fri),
  • Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 01:40:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:50aHuawei says shipped over 95 million smartphones globally in first half
RE
04:48aChina to focus more on transmission of monetary policy amid rising external uncertainty
RE
04:45aOil edges lower as supply concerns return
RE
04:31aJapan finance minister says no concrete plan now for U.S. infrastructure fund
RE
04:28aAsia stocks capped, dollar at two-week high as trade war dents confidence
RE
04:26aGRAIN GROWERS : National Policy Group – Communique 30-31 July 2018
PU
04:18aChina Jul Caixin Services PMI 52.8 Vs. 53.9 in Jun
DJ
04:15aAsia stocks capped, dollar at two-week high as trade war dents confidence
RE
04:11aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Mining Ministers’ Meeting Registration Open
PU
04:06aCHINA JULY SERVICES NEW BUSINESS GROWTH WEAKEST SINCE DECEMBER 2015 : Caixin PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
2NETFLIX : NETFLIX : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
3TESLA : TESLA : shares spike, dealing short-sellers a $1.7 billion loss
4SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Activision Blizzard's quarterly profit beats on 'Call of Duty' strength

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.