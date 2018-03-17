Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ACADIA HEALTHCARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. - ACHC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2018 | 03:51am CET

NEW ORLEANS, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 14, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACHC), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 23, 2017 and October 24, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”), including an August 22, 2017 public offering.  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Acadia and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-achc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 14, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Acadia and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On October 24, 2017, the Company disclosed negative financial results for 3Q 2017 including a reduction to its guidance for fiscal year 2017 and a significant cut to EBITDA relating to its U.K. facilities purportedly driven by “lower census and higher operating costs.”

On this news, the price of Acadia’s shares plummeted 26% to close at $32.68 per share.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
206 Covington St.
Madisonville, LA 70447

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:38aPORTO SEGURO : fuel acquisition, preventive maintenance and corrective and supply of parts of vehicles, motorcycles, boats, stationary engines, equipment and services of washing, polishing, lubrication and transport
AQ
05:33aOFFICE EQUIPMENT : Purchase of Office Equipment (Phase -01) for PIU office
AQ
05:30aFACEBOOK : Suspends Cambridge Analytica for Failing to Delete User Data
DJ
05:27aChina's massive cabinet restructuring plan passed
AQ
05:22aXUNLEI LTD : TUESDAY DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Xunlei Limited and Reminds Investors with Losses Exceeding $250,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
05:18aLIBERTY TAX : Nasdaq set deadlines for Liberty Tax to produce financials, pick independent board members
AQ
04:53aConstellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process
PR
04:52aFarmers harvest Longjing tea in Hangzhou, East China
AQ
04:52aNatural gas shortage unlikely in 2018
AQ
04:51aSTATE STREET : Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas advises Pepperfry in raising Rs.250Cr fresh funding
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1QUALCOMM : Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs to exit board of directors
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag
312 Midwest Law Firms Honored by LegalShield for Outstanding Performance and Service
4Southeast Scores High on LegalShield’s List of Top Provider Law Firms
5LEGALSHIELD : Honors 5 Top Northeast Law Firms for Excellent Service and Performance

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.