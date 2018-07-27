ACC American Chemistry Council : Lauds Senate Passage of Tariff Relief Bill

WASHINGTON (July 27, 2018) - The American Chemistry Council (ACC) issued the following statement in response to Thursday's Senate passage of H.R. 4318 with an amendment, the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill (MTB) Act of 2017:

'ACC applauds Senate leaders for jumping into action to bring much-needed tariff relief to U.S. chemicals manufacturers and the thousands of downstream customers that rely on our products. Imports of manufacturing inputs not available in the U.S. help chemical companies create better products, which in turn helps us better serve our customers. By reducing the costs of those inputs, tariff relief provided by the MTB will strengthen our industry's competitive advantage and help chemical manufacturers grow and create more jobs - and share some of the cost-savings with our downstream partners and their customers.

'Tariffs hurt businesses and ultimately raise costs for consumers. Eliminating them just makes good economic sense. We commend Senate Finance Committee members for their leadership and look forward to the House's expeditious action on the MTB when it returns in September so that we can send this important tariff relief bill to the President's desk.'