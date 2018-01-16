ACC American Chemistry Council : Urges House Passage of Tariff Relief Bill

WASHINGTON (January 16, 2018) - A House vote on the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill Act (H.R. 4318) is scheduled today under suspension of the rules. The American Chemistry Council (ACC) issued the following statement:

'ACC and our members applaud Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) and Ranking Member Richard Neal (D-MA) for championing bipartisan legislation that will strengthen the competitive advantage of chemical manufacturers and the thousands of other businesses that depend on our products.

'The U.S. chemicals industry is an exporting powerhouse, thanks in large part to the shale gas revolution. In 2016, chemical manufacturers accounted for $174 billion, or 14 percent, of all U.S. exports. By the end of this decade, the U.S. chemical sector should post record trade surpluses.

'Our industry also depends on some imports of raw and intermediate products that are not produced or available domestically, but which are needed to fortify chemical innovations. Since the last MTB expired in 2012, chemical companies have been burdened by import duties on these materials,

'ACC urges House leaders today to take swift action on the passage of tariff suspension legislation that will strengthen the competitiveness of chemical manufacturers across the country.'

