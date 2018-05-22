Log in
ADB Asian Development Bank : , AECID Sign MOU for Further Collaboration, Knowledge Sharing

05/22/2018 | 09:46am CEST

ADB Head of Cofinancing Operations Mr. Kai Preugschat (left, sitting) and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) Director Mr. Luis Tejada Chacòn (right, sitting) sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MOU) on the sidelines of the 51st Annual Meeting of ADB's Board of Governors in Manila, Philippines. They were joined by ADB Deputy Director General for Southeast Asia Ms. F. Cleo Kawawaki (left, standing) and Spanish Ministry of Economy, Industry, and Competitiveness Deputy Director for Multilateral Financial Institutions Ms. Clara Crespo Ruiz de Elvira (right, standing). The MOU lays the groundwork for further cooperation between the two institutions and outlines the criteria for cofinancing projects, coordination of activities in countries and sectors of common interest, and knowledge sharing.

Disclaimer

ADB - Asian Development Bank published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 07:45:06 UTC
