Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ADRs End Higher; BRF Falls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2018 | 06:56pm EST

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Monday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 0.7% to 152.67. The European index rose 0.8% to 138.41. The Asian index improved 0.4% to 183.93. The Latin American index improved 0.6% to 274.88. And the emerging-markets index increased 0.5% to 341.03.

BRF SA (BRFS, BRFS3.BR) was among those with ADRs that traded actively.

Brazilian meat packer and food processor BRF's ADRs fell 19% to $7.59 following reports that Brazilian police on Monday took into custody several people, including its former chief executive, in connection to suspected fraudulent practices regarding food inspection. The investigation began about a year ago, when employees of both BRF and rival JBS SA (JBSAY, JBSS3.BR) were targeted for allegedly bribing meat inspectors. Both companies have denied wrongdoing. JBS, which trades in New York over the counter, closed down 5% at $5.79.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK, GSK.LN) said on Monday that its majority-owned ViiV Healthcare venture has reported positive interim results from a study of dolutegravir, a treatment for adults with both HIV and tuberculosis. GSK said the ViiV phase IIIb study of dolutegravir showed the treatment was effective and well tolerated in patients already receiving rifampin medication for tuberculosis. ADRs rose 1.6% to $36.78.

-30-

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-18 1855ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03/06ASIA MARKETS : Asian Markets Jump Back To Life After Days Of Declines
DJ
03/06Risk Appetite Returns to Asian Equities
DJ
03/06Asian shares regain some ground as trade war fears moderate
RE
03/06ADRs End Higher; BRF Falls
DJ
11:12pU.S. Stocks Higher as Trade-War Fears Ease
DJ
11:00pCovestro to replace ProSiebenSat.1 on Germany's DAX index
RE
10:40pTSX closes higher as trade war fears recede
RE
10:35pMARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Snaps Four-session Losing Streak In Broad-based Market Rally
DJ
10:27pWall Street closes higher as trade war fears ease
RE
10:25pGlobal stocks rally as trade war fears ebb; oil jumps
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Asian shares regain some ground as trade war fears moderate
2U.S. says time running short for NAFTA talks, floats bilateral deals
3VOLKSWAGEN : VW PONDERS TRUCKS IPO AMID BROADER EFFICIENCY PUSH: CEO
4U.S. says time running short for NAFTA talks, floats bilateral deals
5MONSTER ENERGY : Presents “The Big Wave Tow-In Invitational” Featuring the World’s Elite ..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.