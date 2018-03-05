ADRs End Higher; BRF Falls

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Monday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 0.7% to 152.67. The European index rose 0.8% to 138.41. The Asian index improved 0.4% to 183.93. The Latin American index improved 0.6% to 274.88. And the emerging-markets index increased 0.5% to 341.03.

BRF SA (BRFS, BRFS3.BR) was among those with ADRs that traded actively.

Brazilian meat packer and food processor BRF's ADRs fell 19% to $7.59 following reports that Brazilian police on Monday took into custody several people, including its former chief executive, in connection to suspected fraudulent practices regarding food inspection. The investigation began about a year ago, when employees of both BRF and rival JBS SA (JBSAY, JBSS3.BR) were targeted for allegedly bribing meat inspectors. Both companies have denied wrongdoing. JBS, which trades in New York over the counter, closed down 5% at $5.79.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK, GSK.LN) said on Monday that its majority-owned ViiV Healthcare venture has reported positive interim results from a study of dolutegravir, a treatment for adults with both HIV and tuberculosis. GSK said the ViiV phase IIIb study of dolutegravir showed the treatment was effective and well tolerated in patients already receiving rifampin medication for tuberculosis. ADRs rose 1.6% to $36.78.

