Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ADRs End Higher; British American Tobacco, Royal Bank of Scotland and Telefonica Trade Actively

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2018 | 01:13am CET

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Thursday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.3% to 154.58. The European index increased 0.3% to 139.88. The Asian index rose 0.1% to 186.74. The Latin American index increased 1.3% to 279.38. And the emerging-markets index rose 0.3% to 346.45.

British American Tobacco PLC, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC and Telefonica SA were among those with ADRs that traded actively.

While British American Tobacco PLC's combustible cigarette business is puffing along nicely, analysts are focused on the outlook for its new products that some say disappoint. Jefferies says the company's results lack the details to "build conviction" in heated tobacco and reduced risk product growth, an area in which the tobacco giant is seen as lagging rival Philip Morris International. BAT's next-generation product contribution of GBP500 million for the year is below the GBP550 million the street was expecting. The company is looking for GBP1 billion in contribution from these new products in fiscal 2018, which Jefferies says is a downgrade from the "over GBP1 billion" it previously mentioned. ADRs of BAT fell 2.1% to $60.41.

Conduct charges are likely to weigh on the full-year results of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC when the U.K. bank reports on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown notes that RBS is teetering on the brink of being in the black, having posted GBP1.3 billion of profits in the first nine months of 2017. However, analyst estimates are penciling in GBP2.2 billion of conduct charges in the fourth quarter, which is expected to push RBS into a loss of GBP592 million, its 10th consecutive year in the red, says HL's Laith Khalaf. Across the whole year, conduct charges are expected to total GBP2.7 billion, stemming mainly from an impending fine from the U.S. Department of Justice. ADRs of RBS rose 1.3% to $7.94.

Spain's Telefonica halted a downward subscriber trend in Mexico in 4Q, adding 532K wireless customers--including 58K postpaid--to end 2017 with 25.1M. The 13% increase in postpaid customers to 2.2M in 2017, along with higher average revenue per user and less aggressive pricing, contributed to 4Q revenues of EUR334M and operating income before depreciation and amortization of EUR78M, up 0.3% and 21% respectively after adjusting for currency moves and other one-off variables. Telefonica competes in Mexico with wireless market leader America Movil and with AT&T. ADRs rose 4.6% to $9.72.

Valeurs citées dans l'article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV 0.17% 17.92 End-of-day quote.4.72%
AT&T 0.44% 36.47 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO -2.15% 4354.5 Delayed Quote.-11.32%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL -0.71% 102.98 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 1.66% 282 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
TELEFONICA 3.80% 7.93 End-of-day quote.-5.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
01:13aADRs End Higher; British American Tobacco, Royal Bank of Scotland and Telefonica Trade Actively
DJ
02/22AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS : Trump's call for more gun regulation boosts firearm stocks
RE
02/22TSX closes slightly lower as retail losses offset energy, mining gains
RE
02/22MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Logs A Gain, But Stock Market Ends Off Highs; Nasdaq Marks Longest Skid In A Year
DJ
02/22U.S. shares rise, yields drop as rate fears ebb
RE
02/22U.S. shares rise, yields drop as rate fears ebb
RE
02/22U.S. shares rise, yields drop as rate fears ebb
RE
02/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P climb on energy and industrials; Nasdaq falls
RE
02/22Oil prices climb after unexpected drawdown in U.S. crude stocks
RE
02/22MARKET SNAPSHOT : U.S. Stocks Trim Gains As Financial Shares Turn Negative
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MOLSON COORS BREWING : MOLSON COORS : Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
2HOTEL reports 39% and 37% growth in Total Revenues and EBITDA respectively for 4Q17
3Dick Griffin Named ABC Champion for 2017
4MADISON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) announces results of Annual General Meeting
5SHARP CORPORATION : JAPAN'S SHARP DROPS SUIT AGAINST HISENSE OVER TV SALE IN NORTH AMERICA: Nikkei

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.