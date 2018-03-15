ADRs End Mixed; Petrobras and Unilever Trade Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed mixed Thursday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.1% to 153.39. The European index dropped 0.2% to 138.50. The Asian index rose 0.6% to 187.08. The Latin American index decreased 1.8% to 271.07. And the emerging-markets index rose 0.1% to 347.85.

Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA and Unilever PLC were among those with ADRs that traded actively.

Brazil's Petróleo Brasileiro SA (>> company sheet), or Petrobras, said Thursday it lost money last year as the state-controlled oil company continues to suffer from the side effects of the "Car Wash" corruption scandal. Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras reported a net loss of 446 million reais ($136 million) for the full year, after a loss of 14.8 billion reais in 2016. Petrobras said it would have had a net profit of 7.1 billion reais in 2017 if not for some extraordinary items, including one for $3.4 billion to settle a class-action suit in the U.S. Petrobras reported a loss of 5.5 billion reais in the fourth quarter. ADRs fell 5.5% to $12.96.

Unilever PLC said it will consolidate its dual headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands, instead of London, a politically charged decision that came despite last-minute lobbying from the British government. ADRs of the company fell 1.9% to $52.81.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB) has moved to withdraw from New Zealand with a deal to sell its interests in a portfolio of energy assets to OMV AG (OMV.VI) for US$578 million. ADRs for its Class A shares fell 0.5% to $61.89.

Bitauto Holdings Limited (>> company sheet), a provider of internet content and transaction services for China's automotive industry, reported results for its fourth quarter and year. Revenue rose 54% in the quarter from the year before. ADRs fell 11% to $27.56 as the company increased its loss from operations.