Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ADS : Welcomes Labour Announcement On Customs Union

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2018 | 01:13pm CET

The trade association for the aerospace, defence, security and space sectors welcome Jeremy Corbyn's backing for the UK to participate in a customs union with the European Union after Brexit.

ADS Chief Executive Paul Everitt said:

'A customs union with the EU is a practical solution that would put businesses in the best possible position to compete after Brexit.

'We welcome the position set out by the Leader of the Opposition today that Labour will support a customs union with the EU and stay in important EU agencies.

'Any new customs processes introduced after the UK leaves the EU could cost our sectors up to £1.5bn a year. New burdens like these would harm the UK's capacity to compete in international markets and weaken the ability of industry to generate growth and jobs.

'We hope the Government listens to what industry voices like ADS and the CBI have said and seeks to agree a deal with the EU that builds on the light-touch customs arrangements we already have in place for trade between the UK and Europe.'

A survey of ADS members in July and August found that 44 per cent said they had IT systems in place to manage new customs procedures after Brexit.

In the autumn, ADS published Building Brexit: Priorities for a future UK-EU Customs Arrangement. To see the full report, visit: https://www.adsgroup.org.uk/reports/building-brexit-priorities-uk-eu-trading-relationship/

ADS Group Limited published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2018 12:12:10 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:38pHuawei in early 5G trials with 30 telcos; CEO rejects U.S. security fears
RE
01:33pGlobal stocks firm, dollar dips before big week for central banks
RE
01:23pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Motion for a resolution on setting up a special committee on financial crimes, tax evasion and tax avoidance, and defining its responsibilities, numerical strength and term of office - B8-2018-0125
PU
01:16pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS seeks 1.7 billion euro damages from EU after TNT bid blocked
RE
01:16pGeely's Li Shufu is betting billions on global push
RE
01:16pTruckmaker AB Volvo drops Geely-linked board member after Daimler move
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13pADS : Welcomes Labour Announcement On Customs Union
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : Geely covets Daimler tech with $9 billion stake, shares surge
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Berkshire Hathaway Boosted by Tax Bonus -- WSJ
3JIANGXI HUANGSHANGHUANG GROUP FOOD C : 'Emperor' stocks soar in China as Xi cleared for indefinite reign
4DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : to bolster balance sheet with funds IPO
5POSTNL : POSTNL : Accelerating transformation

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.