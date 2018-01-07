AEye Announces the AE100 Robotic Perception System for Autonomous Vehicles

CES – AEye,
a robotic perception pioneer, today announced the AE100™, a leading-edge
robotic perception system for autonomous vehicle, ADAS, and mobility
markets. The AE100 is a solid state, cost-optimized system based on
AEye’s iDAR™technology, a new form of intelligent data
collection that enables rapid, dynamic perception and enhanced path
planning. iDAR (Intelligent Detection and Ranging) integrates three core
components: the world’s first agile MOEMS LiDAR, pre-fused and
bore-sighted with a low-light HD video camera; distributed artificial
intelligence; and software-definable and extensible hardware. This
powerful combination enables iDAR to dynamically adapt to the real-time
demands of automated and autonomous vehicles.
AEye AE100 Robotic Perception System for autonomous vehicles, powered by iDAR technology (Photo: Business Wire)
The AE100 will be available beginning this summer to OEMs and Tier 1s
launching autonomous vehicle initiatives. The company’s iDAR
Development Partner Program is currently available to partners
interested in integrating iDAR into their products. At CES in Las Vegas
this week, AEye will be offering private demonstrations and in-car
on-road experiences by appointment. To schedule a demonstration, visit
AEye at booth #2506.
“The AE100 is a game-changer for the autonomous vehicle and ADAS
markets, as it makes iDAR technology commercially available for the
first time,” said Luis Dussan, founder and CEO of AEye. “iDAR-based
robotic perception allows sensors to mimic the visual cortex – bringing
real-time intelligence to data collection. As a result, the system not
only captures everything in a scene - it actually brings higher
resolution to key objects and exceeds industry required speeds and
distances. By solving for the limitations of first generation LiDAR-only
solutions, AEye is enabling the safe, timely rollout of failsafe
commercial autonomous vehicles.”
Leveraging a more powerful, yet safer, 1550-nm laser, AEye’s agile,
iDAR-powered AE100 system can always interrogate 100% of the scene,
while typical fixed pattern LiDAR systems are only capable of
interrogating 6% of any scene, due to huge vertical gaps inherent in
raster or spinning systems. With its embedded intelligence, the AE100
offers key advantages:
-
Coverage: The AE100 can use dynamic patterns for mapping the
environment, as it is not tied to one fixed mode. In evaluating any
given scene, AE100’s software definable scanning delivers more than
10x the 3D resolution over legacy systems.
-
Speed: It’s 3x faster, and does not miss any objects between
scans while identifying and solving any temporal anomalies. This
reduces scan gaps, resulting in more than 25 feet of faster response
distance at average highway speeds – more than two car lengths.
-
Range: The AE100 extends effective range at comparable
resolution by 7-10x over currently deployed LiDAR systems.
The Power of iDAR
AEye’s iDAR technology mimics how a human’s visual cortex focuses on and
evaluates potential driving hazards. Using a distributed architecture,
iDAR critically and dynamically assesses general surroundings, while
applying differentiated focus to track targets and objects of interest.
This scalable, software-definable approach enables iDAR to deliver
higher accuracy, longer range, and more intelligent information to
optimize path planning software - enabling drastically improved
autonomous vehicle safety and performance at a reduced cost.
“The scorecard of performance characteristics used to judge current
LiDAR-only systems must be rewritten from basic serial data collection
to intelligent and value-added information creation,” said John
Stockton, vice president of product at AEye. “Up until now, basic
capabilities such as resolution, speed, and range have been the only
metrics tracked. iDAR brings new capabilities that redefine robotic
perception performance, such as target acquisition time and blob revisit
rates, where iDAR delivers a 3000x improvement. The result is a system
that has the capability to very quickly or instantaneously calculate
things such as 3D multivariable velocity and acceleration, true color
point clouds, and augmented single centimeter level localization for
radically improved control, innovation and performance of path-planning
software.”
Deploying the AE100
Built on the iDAR technology platform, the AE100 is designed
specifically for the automotive and mobility markets and is the first of
a family of products to support autonomous vehicles, ADAS and general
mobility. It will have a limited release in mid- 2018, and a larger
commercial release later in Q3.
Given the innovative adaptive nature of iDAR, specifications will be
software definable for the first time ever by frame or region of
interest or Pixels/Voxels within specific frames. This gives OEM’s and
Tier 1s ultimate control of perception. Customizable general performance
specifications include up to 200Hz frame rates, less than 60μs object or
blob revisit rates, software-definable resolution of .09 degrees H/V,
and a maximum range of 300-400 meters. In addition, iDAR’s seamless
integration of 2D and 3D data allows for virtual “plug and play”
extension of all computer vision algorithms into a 3D point cloud with
no added latency.
“In conjunction with our OEM and Tier 1 partners, we have developed a
product that addresses the complex system requirements, high standards
and performance demands of our customers,” said Barry Behnken, AEye’s VP
of Engineering. “A key objective was to design a solid state modular
platform that is software definable in order to increase reliability and
optimize the cost. We created an easy transition from first generation
spinning LiDAR hardware that allows path planning software teams to plug
and play the AE100 as they replace their legacy systems. It requires no
software changes, and enables them to bring in the more advanced
features over time.”
About AEye
AEye
is a robotic perception pioneer and creator of iDAR™, a new form of
intelligent data collection that acts as the eyes and visual cortex of
autonomous vehicles. Since its demonstration of its solid state LiDAR
scanner in 2013, AEye has pioneered breakthroughs in intelligent
sensing. The company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, and backed
by world-renowned investors including Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers,
Airbus Ventures and Intel Capital. For more information, please visit www.aeye.ai.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180107005066/en/