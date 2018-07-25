Log in
AFBF American Farm Bureau Federation : Farmers Can’t Withstand Drawn-Out Trade Battles

07/25/2018 | 12:13am CEST

Smith: Lorenda Overman is a North Carolina farmer who's been involved in the Farm Bureau Women's Leadership Committee at the local, state and national levels. As an active farmer, she says trade discussions always start with the Chicago Board of Trade. Farmers can't set their own prices, which have been below the cost of production in recent years. That's why farmers rely so heavily on trade to make up the difference.

Overman: We can't say what we need to get out of that crop to get a profit. We have to go by the prices on the Chicago Board of Trade. When you talk about playing the tariff game and putting retaliatory tariffs on our products, then that drops our commodity prices. We have to somehow figure out how to grow our crop and then sell our crop without losing money.

Smith: Overman says commodity prices are significantly lower now than when tariff discussions began back in May.

Overman: In May, the price of soybeans was 11 dollars a bushel and it's down to 8.75. It cost us 10 dollars to grow that bushel of soybeans so we're already losing $1.25 a bushel at the current price. Corn has dropped from $4.50 a bushel to $3.65 a bushel. It cost us almost $5 to grow that bushel of corn, so we were losing money at the original price.

Smith: The Overman's corn crop was hurt by a drought. Combine that with the low price of corn and it's impossible to make a profit. Overman says she supports the Trump administration's efforts at trying to level the playing field when it comes to fair trade, but this can't go on for much longer.

Overman: I want them to understand how risky agriculture is. I mean, agriculture is a game of risk and gamble even without the trade issues. And then, when you add the trade issues on top and the prices start bouncing around, then the gamble gets greater and greater.

Smith: Chad Smith, Washington.

Disclaimer

AFBF - American Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 22:12:02 UTC
