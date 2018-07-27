AFC : announces availability of its Annual Report

19/7/2018, 2:06 pmANNREP

AFC Group Holdings Limited releases its Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2018.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Hao Long

Director

19 July 2018

For Further Information

Please contact Mr Howard Long

[email protected]

+64- 21- 244-8000

http://nzx-prod-s7fsd7f98s.s3-website-ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com/attachments/AFC/321049/283041.pdf

http://nzx-prod-s7fsd7f98s.s3-website-ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com/attachments/AFC/321049/283039.pdf

