Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AFC : announces availability of its Annual Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 06:07am CEST

19/7/2018, 2:06 pmANNREP

AFC Group Holdings Limited releases its Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2018.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Hao Long
Director
19 July 2018

For Further Information
Please contact Mr Howard Long
[email protected]
+64- 21- 244-8000



http://nzx-prod-s7fsd7f98s.s3-website-ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com/attachments/AFC/321049/283041.pdf

http://nzx-prod-s7fsd7f98s.s3-website-ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com/attachments/AFC/321049/283039.pdf

July 27, 2018

Disclaimer

AFC Group Holdings Limited published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 04:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:40aBASF : 2Q Profit Drops Slightly as Revenue Edges Up
DJ
07:39aPILGRIM PRIDE : Mayor pleased with progress
AQ
07:37aJAMMU & KASHMIR BANK : A robust start to FY 2018-19 JK Bank Q1 net profit grows 75% to 52 Cr.
PU
07:36aDANONE : Notification of availability of Danone's 2018 interim financial report
GL
07:35aCORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. : CORESTATE launches European value-add investment program
EQ
07:35aReinet Annual Report 2018 and Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting available on reinet.com
TE
07:33aMRM : First half 2018 results
GL
07:32aFLOW TRADERS : Reports 2q18 nti  53.8m, on target to achieve record year
GL
07:32aCONOCOPHILLIPS : Bullish ConocoPhillips boosts budget amid rising oil prices
AQ
07:32aDAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : owner publishes falling revenue growth in tough market
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : reports cooling quarterly growth and pares outlook
4Oil markets slip after three days of gains; U.S.-Europe trade tension eases
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Amgen profit beats Street view, will not raise prices again in 2018
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.