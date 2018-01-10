AHF Blasts New House Committee Report on 340B Drug Discount Program: ‘A Solution in Search of a Problem’

01/10/2018 | 11:43pm CET

AHF criticizes Congressional leadership for buying into Pharma’s false narrative on the 340B program—a federally-administered drug discount program that costs the government and taxpayers nothing, and works successfully to allow nonprofits and hospitals to provide more care and services to the needy.

Prodded by deep-pocketed Big Pharma as part of its relentless attack on the 340B drug discount program, the House Energy and Commerce Committee today released a new report unfairly criticizing the 340B Drug Pricing Program, which was first established by Congress in 1992.

340B’s goal is to “… stretch scarce Federal resources as far as possible, reaching more eligible patients and providing more comprehensive services” – something it has successfully done since its inception.