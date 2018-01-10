AHF Blasts New House Committee Report on 340B Drug Discount Program: ‘A Solution in Search of a Problem’

Drug pricing advocates from AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
today blasted Congressional leadership over a new report unfairly
criticizing the 340B Drug Pricing Program issued today by the House
Energy and Commerce Committee, chaired by Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR).
The report was prodded by deep-pocketed Pharma lobbyists as part of
Pharma’s relentless attack on the 340B drug discount program.
“This report and related efforts by Congress to revamp the 340B drug
pricing program at Big Pharma’s behest is a solution in search of a
problem and must be called out,” said Michael Weinstein,
President of AIDS Healthcare Foundation. “AHF is disappointed that
Congressional leadership is buying into Pharma’s false narrative on the
340B program—a federally-administered drug discount program that costs
the government and taxpayers nothing—and which has worked
successfully for over twenty-five years to allow nonprofits and
hospitals to provide more care and services to the needy. This report
was created to provide a ‘justification’ to fix what isn’t broken.
Members of Congress—and their constituents—should know this is a program
that works, that works well and needs no overhaul or ‘reform,’
particularly one guided by greedy drug companies and their lobbyists and
friends in Congress.”
About
the 340B Program
The 340B program was enacted by Congress as part of the Veterans Health
Care Act of 1992 to allow designated safety net medical providers,
called “covered entities,” to purchase prescription outpatient drugs
directly from pharmaceutical manufacturers at discounted prices. As a
discount program, 340B costs federal taxpayers and the government
nothing. Congress itself expressed that the goal of the program is “to
enable [covered entities] to stretch scarce Federal resources as far as
possible, reaching more eligible patients and providing more
comprehensive services.”1
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS
organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over
855,000 individuals in 39 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin
America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn
_____________________________
1 House Report No. 102–384(II), September 22, 1992, Page 12.
