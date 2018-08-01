AHF to Cut Ribbon on New Philadelphia AIDS Healthcare Center & AHF Pharmacy—AHF’s First in Pennsylvania

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
is pleased to announce that it is adding another new HIV/AIDS health
care center delivering state-of-the-art HIV/AIDS medical care and
services to patients regardless of their insurance status or ability to
pay, as well as an AHF Pharmacy in Philadelphia—AHF’s first facilities
in Pennsylvania.
The new AHF Healthcare Center and AHF Pharmacy in Philadelphia will open
with a grand
opening celebration and ribbon-cutting starting at 10:00 a.m.
(through 12 noon) on Wednesday, August 1st.
Located at 1211 Chestnut Street, St. #405, Philadelphia, (PA 19107), the
AHF facilities are in Center City Philadelphia. For its initial period
of operation, the new AHF Healthcare Center will be open Mondays 10:00
a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Tuesdays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30
p.m. The AHF Pharmacy will be open Mondays 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Tuesdays
through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
AHF, the largest global AIDS organization, cares for over 950,000
patients in 41 countries worldwide, and operates 62 AHF Healthcare
Centers in 15 other states and the District of Columbia as well as 62
AHF Pharmacy outlets in 11 states and the District of Columbia.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Marlene LaLota, Senior Regional
Director, AHF +1.718 514-1952 cell. [email protected]
“Philadelphia has been in the forefront of caring for and working to
prevent HIV and the factors that lead to its spread for decades.
Unfortunately, in spite of the excellent services available in
Philadelphia, people remain untreated. Like AHF, I have been involved in
HIV care for over 30 years and hope that the experience of work in this
area and resources AHF has can help bring more people into care and work
to prevent the spread of HIV. The new health care facility is to deliver
quality care and medical services to patients at this new site, as well
as through the convenience and expertise offered via the onsite AHF
Pharmacy,” said Dr. Stuart Burstin, M.D., PhD, AHF Philadelphia
Medical Director. “AHF will offer medical care and services at the
clinic. The location has an AHF Pharmacy and AHF has also recently
deployed a new Mobile Testing Unit in Philadelphia providing free HIV
testing on nights and weekends and a dedicated linkage to care provider
to help those identified obtain care. Through the clinic, the pharmacy
and our testing services, we hope to identify people who need care as
well as offer care to everyone that walks through our doors. We hope to
work with all concerned with HIV care in Philadelphia to address the
issues involved with eliminating barriers to the care of those yet to be
identified but also those identified but not in care.”
“We are excited to expand AHF’s presence and our HIV prevention and
HIV/AIDS care and services in Philadelphia—our first ventures in
Pennsylvania—with the opening of this new AHF Healthcare Center and AHF
Pharmacy. We know that along with the testing and other services that we
are providing to the community—in the community—and to the City of
Philadelphia and the surrounding municipalities, we may help shift the
trajectory of the local HIV epidemic,” said Donna Tempesta,
Vice President, Northern Region and Finance for AHF
HIV in Philadelphia
-
There are an estimated 30,000 people living with HIV in
the Greater Philadelphia Region. (Philadelphia Department of Health)
-
Philadelphians are being infected at a rate FIVE TIMES the national
average and are being infected at a rate more than 50% higher than
residents of New York City. (AIDSFundPhilly)
AHF currently operates 62 other Healthcare Centers in 15 states
throughout the United States as well as one in the District of Columbia.
Each Healthcare Center provides medical programs tailored to the
specific needs of asymptomatic and symptomatic HIV/AIDS individuals from
qualified medical and support professionals.
The AHF Healthcare Center/Philadelphia is located in Center City
Philadelphia at 1211 Chestnut Street, Suite 405, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Tel: (215) 971-2804. Its hours of operation for now are Mondays 10:00
a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Tuesdays through Thursdays from 8:30
a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The AHF Pharmacy/Philadelphia is located in Center City
Philadelphia at 1211 Chestnut Street, Suite 405, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Tel: (215) 971-2804. Its hours of operation for now are Mondays 10:00
a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Tuesdays through Fridays from 8:30
a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS
organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over
950,000 individuals in 41 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin
America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn
more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org,
find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth
and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare
and Instagram: @aidshealthcare
