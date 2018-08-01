AHF to Cut Ribbon on New Philadelphia AIDS Healthcare Center & AHF Pharmacy—AHF’s First in Pennsylvania

Ribbon-cutting Ceremony Wednesday, August 1st 10:00 a.m. – 12 noon

AHF’s new flagship facility in Philadelphia houses a state-of-the-art HIV/AIDS treatment clinic, medical case management and an AHF Pharmacy as well as serving as a free, confidential HIV testing site.

AHF also has a new Mobile Testing Unit in Philadelphia providing free HIV testing nights and weekends.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is pleased to announce that it is adding another new HIV/AIDS health care center delivering state-of-the-art HIV/AIDS medical care and services to patients regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay, as well as an AHF Pharmacy in Philadelphia—AHF’s first facilities in Pennsylvania.

The new AHF Healthcare Center and AHF Pharmacy in Philadelphia will open with a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting starting at 10:00 a.m. (through 12 noon) on Wednesday, August 1st. Located at 1211 Chestnut Street, St. #405, Philadelphia, (PA 19107), the AHF facilities are in Center City Philadelphia. For its initial period of operation, the new AHF Healthcare Center will be open Mondays 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Tuesdays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The AHF Pharmacy will be open Mondays 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Tuesdays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

AHF, the largest global AIDS organization, cares for over 950,000 patients in 41 countries worldwide, and operates 62 AHF Healthcare Centers in 15 other states and the District of Columbia as well as 62 AHF Pharmacy outlets in 11 states and the District of Columbia.

WHAT: GRAND OPENING & RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY • AHF Healthcare Center/Philadelphia and AHF Pharmacy/Philadelphia WHEN: WEDNESDAY, August 1, 2018 10:00 a.m. • 10:00 a.m. Ribbon-cutting ceremony; reception goes to 12 noon WHERE: AHF Healthcare Center/Philadelphia & AHF Pharmacy 1211 Chestnut St, #405, Philadelphia PA 19107 (215) 971-2804 main WHO: • Dr. Stuart Burstin, M.D., PhD, AHF Philadelphia Medical Director • Dr. Ricky Hsu, AHF Northern Regional Director • Scott Carruthers, Senior Manager & Chief Pharmacy Officer for AHF • Donna Tempesta, Vice President, Northern Region & Finance for AHF • And several additional local community leaders and dignitaries to be announced.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marlene LaLota, Senior Regional Director, AHF +1.718 514-1952 cell. [email protected]

“Philadelphia has been in the forefront of caring for and working to prevent HIV and the factors that lead to its spread for decades. Unfortunately, in spite of the excellent services available in Philadelphia, people remain untreated. Like AHF, I have been involved in HIV care for over 30 years and hope that the experience of work in this area and resources AHF has can help bring more people into care and work to prevent the spread of HIV. The new health care facility is to deliver quality care and medical services to patients at this new site, as well as through the convenience and expertise offered via the onsite AHF Pharmacy,” said Dr. Stuart Burstin, M.D., PhD, AHF Philadelphia Medical Director. “AHF will offer medical care and services at the clinic. The location has an AHF Pharmacy and AHF has also recently deployed a new Mobile Testing Unit in Philadelphia providing free HIV testing on nights and weekends and a dedicated linkage to care provider to help those identified obtain care. Through the clinic, the pharmacy and our testing services, we hope to identify people who need care as well as offer care to everyone that walks through our doors. We hope to work with all concerned with HIV care in Philadelphia to address the issues involved with eliminating barriers to the care of those yet to be identified but also those identified but not in care.”

“We are excited to expand AHF’s presence and our HIV prevention and HIV/AIDS care and services in Philadelphia—our first ventures in Pennsylvania—with the opening of this new AHF Healthcare Center and AHF Pharmacy. We know that along with the testing and other services that we are providing to the community—in the community—and to the City of Philadelphia and the surrounding municipalities, we may help shift the trajectory of the local HIV epidemic,” said Donna Tempesta, Vice President, Northern Region and Finance for AHF

HIV in Philadelphia

There are an estimated 30,000 people living with HIV in the Greater Philadelphia Region. (Philadelphia Department of Health)

people living with HIV in the Greater Philadelphia Region. (Philadelphia Department of Health) Philadelphians are being infected at a rate FIVE TIMES the national average and are being infected at a rate more than 50% higher than residents of New York City. (AIDSFundPhilly)

AHF currently operates 62 other Healthcare Centers in 15 states throughout the United States as well as one in the District of Columbia. Each Healthcare Center provides medical programs tailored to the specific needs of asymptomatic and symptomatic HIV/AIDS individuals from qualified medical and support professionals.

The AHF Healthcare Center/Philadelphia is located in Center City Philadelphia at 1211 Chestnut Street, Suite 405, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Tel: (215) 971-2804. Its hours of operation for now are Mondays 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Tuesdays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The AHF Pharmacy/Philadelphia is located in Center City Philadelphia at 1211 Chestnut Street, Suite 405, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Tel: (215) 971-2804. Its hours of operation for now are Mondays 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Tuesdays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 950,000 individuals in 41 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731006050/en/