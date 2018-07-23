AHRESTY : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for New Share Issuance in Restricted Stock Compensation Plan

July 19, 2018

To Our Shareholders

Company Name: Ahresty Corporation

Representative: Arata Takahashi, President & CEO (Security Code: 5852 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact for inquiries: Hideki Nariya,

General Manager, Management Planning Dept.

(Tel: 03-6369-8664)

Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for New Share Issuance in Restricted Stock

Compensation Plan

Ahresty Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that, in relation to the New Share Issuance in Restricted Stock Compensation Plan, which was resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on June 20, 2018, the procedure for payment was completed today, as follows.

For details, please refer to "Notice Concerning New Share Issuance in Restricted Stock Compensation Plan" dated June 20, 2018.

1. Outline of issuance

(1)Type and number of new shares to be issued The Company's stock: 48,997 sharescommonWork-continuation-linked shares with transfer restrictions: 29,959 shares Performance-linked shares with transfer restrictions: 19,038 shares (2)Issue price 1,024 yen/share (3)Total amount of issuance 50,172,928 yen (4)Method of offer or allotment Allotment of specified restricted shares (5)Method of contribution In-kind contribution of monetary remuneration receivables (6)Eligible persons for allotment of new shares and number of Directors (excluding Audit & Supervisory Committee members) persons: 40,808 shares 5 Work-continuation-linked shares with transfer restrictions: 27,626 shares persons and number of new shares allotted Performance-linked shares with transfer restrictions: 13,182 shares Directors including Audit and Supervisory Committee Members (excluding outside Directors) 1 person: 2,333 shares Work-continuation-linked shares with transfer restrictions: 2,333 shares Executive Officers 4 persons: 5,856 shares Performance-linked shares with transfer restrictions: 5,856 shares (7)Payment date July 19, 2018

End