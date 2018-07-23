Log in
AHRESTY : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for New Share Issuance in Restricted Stock Compensation Plan

07/23/2018 | 04:43am CEST

July 19, 2018

To Our Shareholders

Company Name: Ahresty Corporation

Representative: Arata Takahashi, President & CEO (Security Code: 5852 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact for inquiries: Hideki Nariya,

General Manager, Management Planning Dept.

(Tel: 03-6369-8664)

Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for New Share Issuance in Restricted Stock

Compensation Plan

Ahresty Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that, in relation to the New Share Issuance in Restricted Stock Compensation Plan, which was resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on June 20, 2018, the procedure for payment was completed today, as follows.

For details, please refer to "Notice Concerning New Share Issuance in Restricted Stock Compensation Plan" dated June 20, 2018.

1. Outline of issuance

(1)Type and number of new shares to be issued

The Company's stock: 48,997 sharescommonWork-continuation-linked shares with transfer restrictions: 29,959 shares

Performance-linked shares with transfer restrictions: 19,038 shares

(2)Issue price

1,024 yen/share

(3)Total amount of issuance

50,172,928 yen

(4)Method of offer or allotment

Allotment of specified restricted shares

(5)Method of contribution

In-kind contribution of monetary remuneration receivables

(6)Eligible persons for allotment of new shares and number of

Directors (excluding Audit & Supervisory Committee members) persons: 40,808 shares

5

Work-continuation-linked shares with transfer restrictions: 27,626 shares

persons and number of new shares allotted

Performance-linked shares with transfer restrictions: 13,182 shares

Directors including Audit and Supervisory Committee Members (excluding outside Directors) 1 person: 2,333 shares

Work-continuation-linked shares with transfer restrictions: 2,333 shares

Executive Officers 4 persons: 5,856 shares

Performance-linked shares with transfer restrictions:

5,856 shares

(7)Payment date

July 19, 2018

End

Disclaimer

AHRESTY Corporation published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 02:42:00 UTC
