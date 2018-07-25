Log in
AHRESTY : Notice of Personnel Change

07/25/2018 | 08:54am CEST

July 25, 2018

Company name: Ahresty Corporation

President & CEO: Arata Takahashi

(Security code: 5852, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact for inquiries: Hideki Nariya, General Manager,

Management Planning Department

(Telephone: +81-3-6369-8664)

Notice of Personnel Change

Ahresty Corporation hereby announces the following personnel change.

Personnel change of Chief of Commandas of October 1, 2018

Name

New position

Current position

Takanori Mabuchi

Chief, Quality Assurance Command, and General Manager,

Quality Management Department

President of Guangzhou Ahresty Casting Co., Ltd

Koji Arai

Managing Executive Officer, President of Guangzhou Casting Co., Ltd.

Ahresty

Managing Executive Officer,

Chief, Quality Assurance Command, and General Manager,

Quality Management Department

Disclaimer

AHRESTY Corporation published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 06:53:06 UTC
