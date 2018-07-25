AHRESTY : Notice of Personnel Change

July 25, 2018
Company name: Ahresty Corporation
President & CEO: Arata Takahashi
(Security code: 5852, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact for inquiries: Hideki Nariya, General Manager,
Management Planning Department
(Telephone: +81-3-6369-8664)
Notice of Personnel Change
Ahresty Corporation hereby announces the following personnel change.
Personnel change of Chief of Command（as of October 1, 2018）
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
Takanori Mabuchi
|
Chief, Quality Assurance Command, and General Manager,
Quality Management Department
|
President of Guangzhou Ahresty Casting Co., Ltd
|
Koji Arai
|
Managing Executive Officer, President of Guangzhou Casting Co., Ltd.
Ahresty
|
Managing Executive Officer,
Chief, Quality Assurance Command, and General Manager,
Quality Management Department
