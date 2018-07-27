AI Chipsets: Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2023 -- More Than 6.9 Billion AI Chipsets Will Be Deployed by 2023; IoT Will Represent 83% of the Entire Market

Dublin, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Chipsets for Wireless Networks and Devices, Cloud and Next Generation Computing, IoT, and Big Data Analytics 2018 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI chipset marketplace is poised to transform the entire embedded system ecosystem with a multitude of AI capabilities such as deep machine learning, image detection, and many others. This will also be transformational for existing critical business functions such as Identity management, authentication, and cybersecurity.



Multi-processor AI chipsets learn from the environment, users, and machines to uncover hidden pattern among data, predict actionable insight, and perform actions based on specific situations. AI chipsets will become an integral part of both AI software/systems as well as critical support of any data-intensive operation as they drastically improve processing for various functions as well as enhance overall computing performance.



This report evaluates leading market players across the AI chipsets ecosystem, technology strategies, and solution plans. This includes leveraging AI chipsets for support of various emerging and disintermediating technology areas such as edge computing, 5G, an blockchain networks. Additional areas addressed include AI support of emerging Quantum Computing technologies.



This report also assesses applications and service support scenarios for AI chipsets across almost all major industry verticals. The report provides forecasts for AI chipset hardware, embedded software, professional service, deployment platforms, and applications for every major industry vertical as well as regional and country forecasts for 2018 to 2023. The report also provides exclusive recommendations for stakeholders within the AI chipsets ecosystem.



Key Findings

More than 6.9 billion AI chipsets will be deployed by 2023

Global AI chipsets market will approach $13.4B USD by 2023

United States alone will generate more than $3.5B USD by 2023

IoT will represent 83% of the entire AI chipsets market by 2023

Edge Computing, Blockchain, and Data Analytics will be near-term drivers

Top 20 vendors comprise greater than 90% of the entire AI chipsets market

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 AI System and IoT Semiconductor

2.2 AI Chipsets and Components

2.3 AI Chipsets to Aid General Purpose Application

2.4 Market Dynamics Analysis

2.5 AI Investment Trend

2.6 Vendor Market Share Analysis



3. Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Chipsets Technology and Products

3.2 AI Technology to Embed with Chipset

3.2.1 Machine Learning

3.2.1.1 Deep Machine Learning

3.2.2 Natural Language Processing

3.2.3 Computer Vision

3.2.4 Voice Recognition

3.2.5 Context Awareness Computing

3.2.6 Neural Networks

3.2.7 Facial Recognition

3.3 AI Chipsets Deployment and Platform

3.4 IoT Sector to Drive the Deployment of AI Chipsets

3.5 Application and Industry Analysis

3.6 Regional Market Analysis

3.7 Value Chain Analysis

3.8 5G Network and Edge Computing

3.9 Cloud Computing and Data Analytics

3.10 Industry 4.0 and Factory Automation

3.11 Autonomous Networks

3.12 AI support of Blockchain Networks

3.13 AI Chipsets and Quantum Computing

3.14 Machine Intelligence and Role of AI Chipsets

3.15 Nanoscale Technology

3.16 Role of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)



4. Market Analysis and Forecast 2018 - 2023

4.1 Global AI Chipsets Market 2018 - 2023

4.1.1 Total AI Chipsets Market

4.1.2 AI Chipset Market by Segment

4.1.2.1 AI Chipset Market by Hardware Type

4.1.2.1.1 AI Chipset Market by Product Type

4.1.2.1.1.1 AI Chipset Product Market by Technology Type

4.1.2.1.2 AI Chipset Market by Processors Type

4.1.2.2 AI Chipset Software Market by AI Technology

4.1.2.2.1 AI Chipset Software Market by Machine Learning Technology

4.1.2.3 AI Chipset Market by Service Type

4.1.2.4 AI Chipset Market by Professional Service Type

4.1.3 AI Chipset Market by Deployment Platform

4.1.3.1 AI Chipset Market by IoT Device Type

4.1.3.1.1 AI Chipset Market by Wearable Device Type

4.1.3.1.2 AI Chipset Market by Medical and Healthcare Device Type

4.1.3.1.3 AI Chipset Market by Smart Appliances Type

4.1.3.1.4 AI Chipset Market by Industrial Machine Type

4.1.3.1.5 AI Chipset Market by Entertainment Device Type

4.1.3.1.6 AI Chipset Market by Security Device Type

4.1.3.1.7 AI Chipset Market by Network Device Type

4.1.3.1.8 AI Chipset Market by Connected Vehicle Device Type

4.1.3.1.9 AI Chipset Market by Smart Grid Device Type

4.1.3.1.10 AI Chipset Market by Military Device Type

4.1.3.1.11 AI Chipset Market by Energy Management Device Type

4.1.3.1.12 AI Chipset Market by Agriculture Specific Device Type

4.1.3.2 AI Chipset Market by Non-IoT Device Type

4.1.3.3 AI Chipset Market by IoT Things and Objects Type

4.1.4 AI Chipset Market by Application Type

4.1.5 AI Chipset Market by Industry Vertical

4.1.5.1 AI Chipset Market by Healthcare and Medical Application

4.1.5.2 AI Chipset Market by Manufacturing Application

4.1.5.3 AI Chipset Market by Consumer Electronics Application

4.1.5.4 AI Chipset Market by Automotive and Transportation Application

4.1.5.5 AI Chipset Market by Retail and Apparel Application

4.1.5.6 AI Chipset Market by Marketing Application

4.1.5.7 AI Chipset Market by FinTech Application

4.1.5.8 AI Chipset Market by Building and Construction Application

4.1.5.9 AI Chipset Market by Agriculture Application

4.1.5.10 AI Chipset Market by Security and Surveillance Application

4.1.5.11 AI Chipset Market by Government and Military Application

4.1.5.12 AI Chipset Market by Human Resource Application

4.1.5.13 AI Chipset Market by Legal Application

4.1.5.14 AI Chipset Market by Telecommunication and IT Application

4.1.5.15 AI Chipset Market by Oil, Gas and Mining Application

4.1.5.16 AI Chipset Market by Logistics Application

4.1.5.17 AI Chipset Market by Education Application

4.1.6 AI Chipset Market by AI Sector

4.1.7 AI Chipsets Market in 5G Network

4.1.7.1 AI Chipset Market in 5G Network by Segment

4.1.8 AI Chipsets Market in Edge Computing Network

4.1.8.1 AI Chipset Market in Edge Computing Network by Segment

4.1.9 AI Chipsets Market in Cloud Computing

4.1.9.1 AI Chipset Market in Cloud Computing by Segment

4.1.10 AI Chipsets Market in Quantum Computing

4.1.10.1 AI Chipset Market in Quantum Computing by Segment

4.1.10.2 AI Chipset Market in Quantum Computing by Hardware Type

4.1.10.3 AI Chipset Market in Quantum Computing by Software Type

4.1.11 AI Chipsets Market in Big Data Analytics

4.1.11.1AI Chipset Market in Big Data Analytics by Segment

4.1.12 AI Chipsets Market in IoT

4.1.12.1AI Chipset Market in IoT by Segment

4.1.12.2AI Chipset Market in IoT by Deployment Platform

4.1.12.3AI Chipset Market in IoT by Sector

4.1.13 AI Chipsets Market in Blockchain Network

4.1.13.1 AI Chipset Market in Blockchain Network by Segment

4.1.13.2 AI Chipset Market in Blockchain Solution Type

4.2 Regional AI Chipsets Market 2018 - 2023

4.2.1 AI Chipsets Market by Region

4.2.2 North America AI Chipsets Market by Segment, Platform, Industry Vertical, 5G, Edge Computing, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, and Country

4.2.3 Europe AI Chipsets Market by Segment, Platform, Industry Vertical, 5G, Edge Computing, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, and Country

4.2.4 APAC AI Chipsets Market by Segment, Platform, Industry Vertical, 5G, Edge Computing, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, and Country

4.2.5 MEA AI Chipsets Market by Segment, Platform, Industry Vertical, 5G, Edge Computing, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, and Country

4.2.6 Latin America AI Chipsets Market by Segment, Platform, Industry Vertical, 5G, Edge Computing, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain, and Country

4.3 AI Chipsets Deployment Forecast 2018 - 2023

4.3.1 Global AI Chipsets Deployment 2018 - 2023

4.3.1.1 Total AI Chipsets Deployment

4.3.1.2 AI Chipsets Deployment by Segment

4.3.1.2.1 AI Chipsets Deployment by Product Type

4.3.1.2.2 AI Chipsets Deployment by Technology Type

4.3.1.2.3 AI Chipsets Deployment by Processors Type

4.3.1.3 AI Chipsets Deployment by Platform

4.3.1.3.1 AI Chipsets Deployment by IoT Device Type

4.3.1.3.1.1 AI Chipset Deployment by Wearable Device Type

4.3.1.3.1.2 AI Chipset Deployment by Medical and Healthcare Device Type

4.3.1.3.1.3 AI Chipset Deployment by Smart Appliances Type

4.3.1.3.1.4 AI Chipset Deployment by Industrial Machine Type

4.3.1.3.1.5 AI Chipset Deployment by Entertainment Device Type

4.3.1.3.1.6 AI Chipset Deployment by Security Device Type

4.3.1.3.1.7 AI Chipset Deployment by Network Device Type

4.3.1.3.1.8 AI Chipset Deployment by Connected Vehicle Device Type

4.3.1.3.1.9 AI Chipset Deployment by Smart Grid Device Type

4.3.1.3.1.10AI Chipset Deployment by Military Device Type

4.3.1.3.1.11AI Chipset Deployment by Energy Management Device Type

4.3.1.3.1.12AI Chipset Deployment by Agriculture Specific Device Type

4.3.1.3.2 AI Chipset Deployment by Non-IoT Device Type

4.3.1.3.3 AI Chipset Deployment by IoT Things and Objects Type

4.3.2 AI Chipset Deployment by AI Technology

4.3.2.1 AI Chipset Deployment by Machine Learning Technology

4.3.3 AI Chipset Deployment by Application Type

4.3.4 AI Chipset Deployment by Industry Vertical

4.3.5 AI Chipset Deployment in 5G Network

4.3.6 AI Chipset Deployment in Edge Computing

4.3.7 AI Chipset Deployment in Cloud Computing

4.3.8 AI Chipset Deployment in Quantum Computing

4.3.9 AI Chipset Deployment in IoT

4.3.10 AI Chipset Deployment in Blockchain

4.3.11 Regional AI Chipsets Deployment 2018 - 2023

4.3.11.1AI Chipset Deployment by Region

4.3.11.1.1 APAC AI Chipsets Deployment by Country

4.3.11.1.2 North America AI Chipsets Deployment by Country

4.3.11.1.3 Europe AI Chipsets Deployment by Country

4.3.11.1.4 MEA AI Chipsets Deployment by Country

4.3.11.1.5 Latin America AI Chipsets Deployment by Country



5. Company Analysis

5.1 NVIDIA Corporation

5.2 IBM Corporation

5.3 Intel Corporation

5.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

5.5 Microsoft Corporation

5.6 Google Inc.

5.7 Baidu Inc.

5.8 Qualcomm Incorporated

5.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

5.10 Fujitsu Ltd.

5.11 Softbank Group Corp. (ARM Limited)

5.12 Apple Inc.

5.13 Amazon Inc. (AWS)

5.14 SK Telecom

5.15 Inbenta Technologies Inc.

5.16 Microchip Technology Inc.

5.17 Texas Instruments Inc.

5.18 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Inc.

5.19 XILINX Inc.

5.20 Micron Technology

5.21 AIBrain Inc.

5.22 General Vision Inc.

5.23 Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

5.24 Graphcore

5.25 Analog Devices Inc.

5.26 Cypress Semiconductor Corp

5.27 Rohm Semiconductor

5.28 Semtech Corporation

5.29 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

5.30 STMicroelectronics

5.31 MediaTek Inc.

5.32 Renesas Electronics Corporation

5.33 ZTE Corporation

5.34 NEC Corporation

5.35 Broadcom Corporation

5.36 Integrated Device Technology (IDT) Inc.

5.37 Toshiba Corporation

5.38 Adapteva Inc.

5.39 Applied Materials Inc.

5.40 Bitmain Technologies Inc.

5.41 Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited

5.42 DeePhi Tech

5.43 Gyrfalcon Technology Inc.

5.44 Horizon Robotics

5.45 Mythic

5.46 Tenstorrent Inc.

5.47 Wave Computing

5.48 Mellanox Technologies

5.49 Koniku

5.50 Numenta Inc.

5.51 Imagination Technologies Limited

5.52 Synopsys Inc.

5.53 SenseTime

5.54 Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

5.55 Cadence Design Systems Inc.

5.56 Rockchip

5.57 VeriSilicon Limited

5.58 GROQ Inc.

5.59 Knuedge Inc.

5.60 KRTKL Inc.

5.61 Shanghai Think-Force Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

5.62 SK Hynix Inc.

5.63 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC)



6. Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Automotive Companies

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Equipment (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Smart City System Integrators

6.15 Automation System Providers

6.16 Social Media Companies

6.17 Workplace Solution Providers

6.18 Large Businesses, SMBs, and Governments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3w77s3/ai_chipsets?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Hardware, Wireless Telecommunications , Internet of Things and M2M, Cloud Computing and Storage, Big Data, Data Analytics , Artificial Intelligence