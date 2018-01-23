Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

AICGS American Institute For Contemporary German : Converging or Diverging Interests?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2018 | 07:44pm CET

This roundtable will provide the opportunity for a timely exchange on strategic trade policy challenges facing the United States, Germany, and the European Union in the year ahead. Issues to be addressed will include China's Market Economy Status in the WTO, foreign investment screening, trade defense instruments, intellectual property, and the role of state-owned enterprises in the global economy. The roundtable will also explore the prospects for cooperation through the relaunch of negotiations toward a bilateral free-trade agreement.

Made possible by the support of AICGS Geoeconomics Program

AICGS - American Institute For Contemporary German Studies published this content on 23 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2018 18:44:10 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:19p MCGUIREWOODS LLP : ’ Gregory Evans, Sidney Kanazawa Honored Among Most Influential Minority Attorneys
02:19p CANADIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Welcomes Announcement on Renewed Pacific Trade Agreement
02:14p NDP NEW DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF CANADA : statement on a potential TPP deal
02:13p Goodfriend Tells Lawmakers He Backs Fed's Dual Mandate on Jobs, Prices -- 3rd Update
02:09p Trump slaps steep tariffs on washing machines, solar products
02:04p NATIONAL CATTLEMEN BEEF ASSOCIATION OF UNITED ST : Cattlemen on TPP Moving Forward Without U.S. - "Missed Opportunity to Gain Greater Access" to Foreign Markets
02:00p Wondershare Has Launched an SD Card Repair Contest and Awards Winners with Samsung SD Card
01:59p Asia protests at U.S. solar, washer tariffs, fears more to come
01:59p IOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Praises Legislature’s Passage of Substantial State Water Quality Funding
01:59p MACCABI TEL AVIV : in the State Cup Round of 16
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. product lets investors triple bet on popular tech stocks
2BRENT : Oil jumps on IMF growth outlook as Brent tops $70 again
3AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE :  Liquide continues its digital transformation with the opening of a new remote ope..
4CSX : CSX : Board to Require CEOs to Get Annual Physical Exam
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : A very strong year 2017 for Volkswagen Truck & Bus. Sales up by 12% at 205,000 comme..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.