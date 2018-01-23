AICGS American Institute For Contemporary German : Converging or Diverging Interests?

This roundtable will provide the opportunity for a timely exchange on strategic trade policy challenges facing the United States, Germany, and the European Union in the year ahead. Issues to be addressed will include China's Market Economy Status in the WTO, foreign investment screening, trade defense instruments, intellectual property, and the role of state-owned enterprises in the global economy. The roundtable will also explore the prospects for cooperation through the relaunch of negotiations toward a bilateral free-trade agreement.

