Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AKER ALERT NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Akers Biosciences, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First File Case – AKER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) from May 15, 2017 through June 5, 2018 (the “Class Period”) of the important August 13, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the first filed suit commenced by the Rosen Law Firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Akers Biosciences investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Akers Biosciences class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1358.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION.  UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Akers was improperly recognizing revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017; (2) Akers had downplayed weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting and failed to disclose the true extent of those weaknesses; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Akers’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 13, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1358.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      Zachary Halper, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      [email protected]
      [email protected]
      [email protected]
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:18pMANCHESTER UNITED : Ramsey, Rojo and Ings possible deals ahead of Premier League transfer window deadline
AQ
05:18pJOHNSON OUTDOORS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:17pAT&T : Reese Witherspoon to shine light on women
AQ
05:17pCROWN EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC. : Management's Discussion and Analysis or Plan of Operation (form 10-K)
AQ
05:17pGermany Coding & Marking Systems Market by Technology and End-User - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:17pARCELORMITTAL : Announces Offers to Purchase for Cash up to $750,000,000 Combined Aggregate Purchase Price of the Outstanding Notes Listed Below
GL
05:16pNetworkNewsBreaks – NUGL Inc. (NUGL) Expands Revolutionary Cannabis Platform
AQ
05:16pRAYTHEON : invests in advanced manufacturing for radar development; $72M facility delivers unmatched integration and testing capability
AQ
05:16pNISSAN MOTOR : and Datsun showcase heritage and future tech in Indonesia; The new Terra takes center stage, as showcases a special SUV heritage corner to show 's 60 years of expertise building SUVs
AQ
05:16pHONDA MOTOR : AIRCRAFT COMPANY BEGINS JET ELITE DELIVERIES; The Jet Finishes the First Half of 2018 as the Most Delivered Aircraft in its Class
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : China bounce, oil rally pushes world shares toward 6-month high
2BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance
3UNICREDIT SPA : UNICREDIT : confirms targets after second quarter profit better than forecast
4OC OERLIKON CORPORATION : OC OERLIKON : Strong quarterly growth and improved operating profitability – o..
5TECHNOTRANS SE : TECHNOTRANS : benefits from strong technology business

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.