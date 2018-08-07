ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Restoration Robotics, Inc. - HAIR

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) pursuant and/or traceable to Restoration Robotics' initial public offering ("IPO") commenced on October 12, 2017 and closed on October 16, 2017. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Restoration Robotics investors under the federal securities laws

To join the Restoration Robotics class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/restoration-robotics-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

The complaint alleges that defendants negligently issued untrue statements of material facts in, and omitted required material facts from, the Offering Materials issued in connection with the IPO. As a result of the materially misleading Offering Materials, Restoration Robotics' stock price was artificially inflated. Since the IPO, Restoration Robotics' stock price has plummeted over 50% from its IPO price of $7.00 per share.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 21, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/restoration-robotics-inc/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at [email protected].

