AMERICAN SYSTEMS Acquires DDL OMNI Engineering, LLC.

08/06/2018 | 04:27pm CEST

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERICAN SYSTEMS, a leading provider of federal IT and engineering solutions, today announced it has acquired DDL OMNI Engineering, LLC (DDL OMNI). The transaction, in which DDL OMNI was represented by Teneo Capital, officially closed on August 3.

The strategic acquisition of the McLean, VA-based provider of engineering and technical services will complement AMERICAN SYSTEMS’ existing capabilities and expand the company’s footprint in key areas. The acquisition will result in the addition of 250-plus employees to AMERICAN SYSTEMS’ workforce. 

"Acquisitions are an important element of our growth strategy, and we work hard to ensure that we select companies that are a good fit for us, both strategically and culturally,” said Peter Smith, AMERICAN SYSTEMS’ President and CEO. “DDL OMNI shares our commitment to national priority programs, and their culture will mesh well with ours.”

DDL OMNI has been providing innovative engineering and technical services to Federal Government and commercial customers since 1967. The company’s core capabilities include Alteration Design and Installation Services; Environmental Services; Materials and Structures Engineering; Program and Strategic Management; Sensor and Electronics Development; Software, Web and Systems Development; Technical Documentation; and Training and Simulation.

Under the terms of the agreement, DDL OMNI will join AMERICAN SYSTEMS’ Professional and Custom Solutions group, led by VP/GM Hyuk Byun. “The acquisition of DDL OMNI means we now bring more than 90 years of collective corporate experience to our existing and new customers,” noted Byun. “Our combined resources will benefit all parties—our customers, our company, and our employees.”

About AMERICAN SYSTEMS
Founded in 1975, AMERICAN SYSTEMS is a government IT solutions provider and one of the top 100 employee-owned companies in the United States, with approximately 1,400 employees nationwide. Based in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Chantilly, VA, the company provides Enterprise IT, Acquisition and Lifecycle Support, Engineering and Analysis, Test & Evaluation, and Training Solutions to DOD, Intel, and civilian government customers. For more information, visit: www.AmericanSystems.com.

Contact:
Mike Dolton
AMERICAN SYSTEMS
703.968.5287
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
