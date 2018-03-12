AMP Capital Announces Entry into a Definitive Agreement to Purchase Everstream

Everstream Solutions LLC (“Everstream”), a super-regional network
service provider bringing fiber-based Ethernet, internet and data center
solutions to businesses throughout the Midwest, announced today that its
current investors—M/C Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, and
its limited partners including investors advised by the Private Equity
Group of J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Morgan Stanley Alternative
Investment Partners—have entered into a definitive agreement to sell
Everstream to AMP Capital. Terms were not disclosed.
“Our team is very thankful to M/C for the opportunity to partner with
them and deliver an outstanding result to their investors,” said Brett
Lindsey, President and Chief Executive Officer, Everstream. M/C
initially acquired Everstream from a non-profit in 2015 and has since
supported the business in its accelerated organic growth strategy as
well as its acquisitions of two major Michigan-based fiber network
operators.
“We are excited to join forces with AMP Capital,” Lindsey continued.
“With their support, Everstream looks forward to continued positive
growth through acquisitions, greenfield network builds and organic
growth in our existing markets.”
AMP Capital is a global investment manager headquartered in Australia
with a growing international presence, including in North America. In
the U.S., AMP Capital has offices in New York, Chicago and Irvine,
California. Its U.S. infrastructure equity investments include Chicago’s
Millennium Garages, the largest underground parking system in the U.S.,
and ITS ConGlobal, a leading shipping and intermodal terminal operator.
“Everstream will be our platform for the consolidation of telecom assets
in North America and we are excited about the opportunity to invest in
the U.S. telecom sector and grow the business,” said Dylan Foo, Head of
Americas Infrastructure Equity, AMP Capital.
“We continually look for quality investments on behalf of our clients.
Our focus remains on the middle market, which is where we see the
greatest value and opportunity,” Foo continued. “Communications
infrastructure has become an essential service in the modern world,
including Fiber, Wireless and Data Centers. AMP Capital has a strong
global pedigree in this target sector, and we are pleased to secure our
first North American Fiber asset.”
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018 once
necessary regulatory approvals are obtained. Everstream plans to utilize
the investment from AMP Capital for acquisitions and to fund organic
network growth and development.
“M/C has been investing in the fiber industry for over three decades and
has worked with Brett on three transactions in the last 15 years,” said
Gillis Cashman, Managing Partner, M/C Partners, and member of the
Everstream Board of Directors. “We couldn’t be happier with the outcome
of this investment and for the Everstream team.”
Evercore and MVP Capital served as lead financial advisers to Everstream
and M/C Partners in connection with the transaction. Choate, Hall &
Stewart and Thompson Hine served as legal counsel to Everstream and M/C
Partners. Goldman Sachs served as financial advisor to AMP Capital and
White & Case served as legal counsel.
About Everstream
Everstream is a super-regional network
service provider bringing fiber-based Ethernet, internet and data center
solutions to businesses throughout the Midwest. We are the Business
Fiber Network®. We focus on delivering best-in-class network solutions
while providing an unrivaled commitment to customer service. With more
than 10,000 route miles and comprehensive data center connectivity at
100 Gigabit speed, we provide the fastest network in our service areas.
Everstream’s network allows businesses to operate a converged IP network
capable of delivering robust voice, video, and data services at speeds
from 10 Mbps to 100 Gbps. For more information, visit everstream.net.
About AMP Capital
AMP Capital is a specialist global
investment manager with A$187.7 billion in funds under management as of
December 31, 2017, and more than 250 investment professionals. AMP
Capital has a heritage and strength in real estate and infrastructure,
and specialist expertise in fixed income, equities and multi-asset
solutions. It is a subsidiary of AMP Limited, which was established in
1849, and is one of Australia’s largest retail and corporate pension
providers. For more information, visit ampcapital.com.au.
About M/C Partners
M/C Partners is a private equity firm
focused exclusively on the communications, media and information
technology sectors. The firm has invested over $2.2 billion of capital
into over 130 companies in those sectors. Companies M/C has backed
include Cavalier Telephone, Ensono, Everstream, Fusepoint, ICG
Communications, Involta, Legendary Pictures, Lightower, MetroPCS, NuVox,
Thrive and Zayo Group. The firm has strong institutional backing from
the nation’s leading pension funds and endowments as well as a long
track record of success. For more information, visit mcpartners.com.
About J.P. Morgan Asset Management
J.P. Morgan Asset
Management, with assets under management of $1.7 trillion (as of
December 31, 2017), is a global leader in investment management. J.P.
Morgan Asset Management’s clients include institutions, retail investors
and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the
world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management
in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and
liquidity. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), the parent company of J.P.
Morgan Asset Management, is a leading global asset management firm with
assets of approximately $2.5 trillion (as of December 31, 2017) and
operations worldwide. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is
available at jpmorganchase.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the
marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase &
Co. and its affiliates worldwide.
About Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners
Alternative
Investment Partners Private Markets, an investment team within Morgan
Stanley Investment Management, was established in 2000 and specializes
in delivering unique and innovative private market solutions to a global
client base. AIP Private Markets’ built-for-purpose investment team
draws on its deep understanding of private markets strategies formed
over decades of investment experience and seeks to apply this expertise
and insight to bring thoughtful, opportunistic and innovative solutions
to clients.
Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment
advisory affiliates, has 608 investment professionals around the world
and $482 billion in assets under management or supervision as of
December 31, 2017. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to
provide outstanding long-term investment performance, service and a
comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse
client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and
individuals worldwide.
