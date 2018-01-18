ANRPC Association of Natural Rubber Producing : Releases Natural Rubber Trends & Statistics December 2017

Thereleases the 'Natural Rubber Trends & Statistics' for December 2017.

From Secretary-General's Desk

The world production of NR grew from 12.429 million tonnes in 2016 to 13.282 million tonnes in 2017, almost 90% of the world supply is produced by ANRPC member countries. For global consumption of NR, it has increased by 1.4% to 12.904 million tonnes during the year 2017. Sign of recovery in rubber prices showed during December 2017 on an upward trend posted in crude oil prices and agreed export cut by the International Tripartite Rubber Council (ITRC) members.

In 2017, ANRPC member countries have addressed some of the challenges faced in rubber market through several measures such as boosting more uses of NR, providing loan at subsidized interest rate, providing replanting subsidy, increasing productivity and more measures. These measures not only to ensure sustainability of the NR industry but also benefit to the rubber fraternity especially rubber smallholders.

With the objective of providing updated trends and emerging developments in natural rubber sector, ANRPC provides through this issue of Natural Rubber Trends and Statistics, the figures of supply and demand for NR during the period up to December 2017 and the anticipated monthly figures for the year 2017, covering all ANRPC Member Countries.

Before I conclude, I place on record sincere gratitude of the ANRPC to its statistical correspondents in Member Governments for timely making available required data and forecasts. I also thank all esteemed subscribers of the publication for the continued support.

Thank you.

Dr. Nguyen Ngoc Bich

Secretary-General