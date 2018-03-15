Log in
ANTOP’s New Dual Omni HDTV UFO Antenna Offers Twice The Coverage, Delivers Crystal-Clear Free OTA TV

03/15/2018 | 07:17pm CET

Ontario, Ca, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANTOP Antenna, a global leader in the development of digital indoor and outdoor HDTV antennas, introduces the AT-415B UFO Dual Omni-directional Outdoor HDTV Antenna which features both horizontal and vertical 360° omni-directional signal patterns to keep consumers connected to all the free local TV content wanted from networks such as ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, Univision, and others.

ANTOP is focused on providing superior customer service while offering the best Over-The-Air TV signal reception solutions to both trade partners and consumers. As TV viewers continue to “cut-the-cord” from cable and satellite paid-services, ANTOP will continuously work to release new innovative antenna products to enhance the HDTV viewing experience. Visit antopusa.com for more information. Established in 1980, ANTOP has become one of the largest designers and manufacturers of digital indoor and outdoor TV antennas.


The AT-415B, engineered with a vertical antenna rod atop the horizontal dome to provide a “dual” 360° omni-directional complete coverage pattern, offers consumers excellent non-adjustment reception from various signal origination locations, with a reach of up to 65 miles in diameter.

 

“We’ve designed the UFO residential antennas based on what we’ve learned from our marine and mobile applications for receiving the best omni-directional over-the-air signals,” said Eric Jiang, ANTOP president. “The AT-415B Dual Omni-directional UFO TV antenna utilizes the latest in technology and design to provide consumers with greater options to enjoy free local broadcasts and cut the cord from high priced pay TV services. “

 

The sturdy ABS UV coated exterior casing protects the antenna’s internal elements from weather conditions. The sleek, compact design provides easy set-up and visual appeal perfect for outdoor installation: rooftops, exterior walls, or balconies. The dual omni-directional characteristics make the AT-415B suitable for use with recreational vehicles.

 

AT-415B Product Features

  • Dual Omni-directional “Complete Coverage” Reception Pattern: 360° Horizontal, 360° Vertical
  • SmartPass Amplifier, exclusive ANTOP technology, uses an all-in-one design allowing easier connection while delivering the correct balance between short and long-range reception.
  • 4G LTE filter: blocks 3G and 4G wireless signals for noise-free digital reception.
  • High Gain reception technology, shielded for minimum interference.
  • Supports VHF & UHF digital signals.
  • Mounting accessory options.
  • Compatible with 4K Ultra High Definition (4K UHD) TVs and TV converter boxes.


Jaime Leon
Antop Antenna
9099478883
[email protected]

