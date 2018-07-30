Log in
APAC Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Outlook to 2023: A $4.93 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/30/2018 | 07:28pm CEST

The "APAC Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market by Type, by Application, by Geography - Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC automotive adhesives and sealants market is projected to reach $4,938 million by 2023. The market growth is mainly driven by the increasing usage of lightweight materials in the vehicle manufacturing and increasing vehicle production in APAC.

On the basis of type, the APAC automotive adhesives and sealants market is segmented into epoxy, acrylics, polyurethanes, rubber, PVC, silicones, and hot melts. Among all types, epoxy is expected to be the fastest growing category in terms of volume sales, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. It also held the largest share in the market, attributed to its superior properties, over other types, such as excellent dimensional stability, surface hardness, high temperature stability, good heat-resistance, cost-effectiveness, fire-resistance, and very low flammability.

Based on application, the APAC automotive adhesives and sealants market is categorized into body in white (BIW), under-the-hood (UTH) and power train, paint shop, and assembly. BIW application accounted for more than 30.0% volume share in the APAC market in 2017. The largest share of the application is attributable to the high consumption of epoxy, polyurethane, and acrylics during the manufacturing process of cars.

Key Findings

  • China holds the largest automotive adhesives and sealants market in APAC
  • Increasing development of bio-based adhesives and sealants is expected to create immense opportunities for the industry players

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

Chapter 5. APAC Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • DowDuPont Inc.
  • Sika AG
  • PPG Industries Inc.
  • 3M Company
  • Permatex
  • Bostik SA
  • DIC Corporation
  • Huate Bonding Material Co. Ltd.
  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zdsh3z/apac_automotive?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
