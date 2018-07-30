APAC Automotive Adhesives & Sealants Market Outlook to 2023: A $4.93 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "APAC
Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market by Type, by Application, by
Geography - Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast,
The APAC automotive adhesives and sealants market is projected to reach
$4,938 million by 2023. The market growth is mainly driven by the
increasing usage of lightweight materials in the vehicle manufacturing
and increasing vehicle production in APAC.
On the basis of type, the APAC automotive adhesives and sealants market
is segmented into epoxy, acrylics, polyurethanes, rubber, PVC,
silicones, and hot melts. Among all types, epoxy is expected to be the
fastest growing category in terms of volume sales, witnessing a CAGR of
4.6% during the forecast period. It also held the largest share in the
market, attributed to its superior properties, over other types, such as
excellent dimensional stability, surface hardness, high temperature
stability, good heat-resistance, cost-effectiveness, fire-resistance,
and very low flammability.
Based on application, the APAC automotive adhesives and sealants market
is categorized into body in white (BIW), under-the-hood (UTH) and power
train, paint shop, and assembly. BIW application accounted for more than
30.0% volume share in the APAC market in 2017. The largest share of the
application is attributable to the high consumption of epoxy,
polyurethane, and acrylics during the manufacturing process of cars.
Key Findings
-
China holds the largest automotive adhesives and sealants market in
APAC
-
Increasing development of bio-based adhesives and sealants is expected
to create immense opportunities for the industry players
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
Chapter 5. APAC Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
-
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
-
DowDuPont Inc.
-
Sika AG
-
PPG Industries Inc.
-
3M Company
-
Permatex
-
Bostik SA
-
DIC Corporation
-
Huate Bonding Material Co. Ltd.
-
Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
-
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
