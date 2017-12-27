APAC Tops the Automotive Seat Actuation System Market - Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio
on the global
automotive seat actuation system (ASAS) market predicts a
CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2017-2021.
The report segments the global automotive seat actuation system market
by product type (manual seat actuation system (MSAS) and electric
seat actuation system (ESAS)), by vehicle type (passenger cars and
commercial vehicles), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).
It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the
market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
Here are some key findings of the global automotive seat actuation
system market, according to Technavio automotive
researchers:
-
Growing demand for comfort and luxury seating: a major market driver
-
The MSAS segment dominated the global ASAS market in 2016 with a
market share of close to 65%
-
In 2016, the global ASAS market was dominated by APAC with a market
share of close to 40%
-
Bosch, Continental, Delphi, Faurecia, and Johnson Electric are the
leading players in the market
Growing demand for comfort and luxury seating: a major market driver
Growing demand for comfort and luxury seating is one of the major
factors driving the global automotive
seat actuation system market. The driving performance is affected by
seating comfort. This is more obvious in the case of commercial vehicles
because the driver spends maximum time in the vehicle and travels
throughout the day for the distribution of goods. In North America,
individuals prefer cars for long journeys as it is the most convenient
source of transportation. Therefore, the need for comfort is a major
driver for the adoption of seat actuation systems in vehicles across the
globe.
APAC: largest automotive seat actuation system market
The factors that are contributing to the growth of the ASAS market in
APAC are the strong presence of vehicle manufacturers, increase in
disposable income of individuals, and rising construction and mining
activities. Well-established vehicle manufacturers such as Nissan,
Hyundai, Kia, Suzuki, Honda, Toyota, Tata, Mahindra, and Volvo are
present in this region. In 2016, the total automobile sales in APAC
increased by 9.5%. The region contributed to around 50% of the global
automotive market.
According to Ganesh Subramanian, a lead analyst at Technavio for
research on automotive
electronics, “APAC countries such as China, Japan, and India have
become manufacturing hubs for automotive components. This is because of
the availability of raw materials and labor at low costs. Companies such
as Ford, Nissan, Daimler, Suzuki, and Volkswagen, have set up their
manufacturing plants in India to manufacture automotive components.
China is a global manufacturing hub for automotive components.
Therefore, there is an immense potential for ASAS in the region.”
Competitive vendor landscape
The global automotive
seat actuation system market has the presence of several prominent
vendors as well as small-scale vendors. The major players in the global
automotive seat recliner market include Continental, Bosch, Delphi,
Faurecia, and Johnson Electric. They provide a wide range of automotive
seating recliners that can be customized depending on the OEMs'
demand and customer needs. The other prominent vendors in the market are
Kongsberg Automotive, Nidec, Leggett & Platt, SHIROKI Corporation,
TOYOTA BOSHOKU, and TS TECH.
