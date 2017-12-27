Log in
APAC Tops the Automotive Seat Actuation System Market - Technavio

12/27/2017

The latest market research report by Technavio on the global automotive seat actuation system (ASAS) market predicts a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2017-2021.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive seat actuation system ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive seat actuation system market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The report segments the global automotive seat actuation system market by product type (manual seat actuation system (MSAS) and electric seat actuation system (ESAS)), by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global automotive seat actuation system market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

  • Growing demand for comfort and luxury seating: a major market driver
  • The MSAS segment dominated the global ASAS market in 2016 with a market share of close to 65%
  • In 2016, the global ASAS market was dominated by APAC with a market share of close to 40%
  • Bosch, Continental, Delphi, Faurecia, and Johnson Electric are the leading players in the market

Growing demand for comfort and luxury seating: a major market driver

Growing demand for comfort and luxury seating is one of the major factors driving the global automotive seat actuation system market. The driving performance is affected by seating comfort. This is more obvious in the case of commercial vehicles because the driver spends maximum time in the vehicle and travels throughout the day for the distribution of goods. In North America, individuals prefer cars for long journeys as it is the most convenient source of transportation. Therefore, the need for comfort is a major driver for the adoption of seat actuation systems in vehicles across the globe.

APAC: largest automotive seat actuation system market

The factors that are contributing to the growth of the ASAS market in APAC are the strong presence of vehicle manufacturers, increase in disposable income of individuals, and rising construction and mining activities. Well-established vehicle manufacturers such as Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Suzuki, Honda, Toyota, Tata, Mahindra, and Volvo are present in this region. In 2016, the total automobile sales in APAC increased by 9.5%. The region contributed to around 50% of the global automotive market.

According to Ganesh Subramanian, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics, “APAC countries such as China, Japan, and India have become manufacturing hubs for automotive components. This is because of the availability of raw materials and labor at low costs. Companies such as Ford, Nissan, Daimler, Suzuki, and Volkswagen, have set up their manufacturing plants in India to manufacture automotive components. China is a global manufacturing hub for automotive components. Therefore, there is an immense potential for ASAS in the region.”

Competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive seat actuation system market has the presence of several prominent vendors as well as small-scale vendors. The major players in the global automotive seat recliner market include Continental, Bosch, Delphi, Faurecia, and Johnson Electric. They provide a wide range of automotive seating recliners that can be customized depending on the OEMs' demand and customer needs. The other prominent vendors in the market are Kongsberg Automotive, Nidec, Leggett & Platt, SHIROKI Corporation, TOYOTA BOSHOKU, and TS TECH.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2017
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.