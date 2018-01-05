APAC Tops the Global Automotive Seals and Gaskets Market - Technavio

The global
automotive seals and gaskets market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
more than 4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio’s latest
market research.
In this market research report, Technavio
covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global
automotive seals and gaskets market for 2017-2021. The market is further
categorized into two segments based on vehicle type that include
passenger cars and commercial vehicles.
Technavio’s research analysts segment the global automotive
seals and gaskets market into the following regions:
APAC: largest automotive seals and gaskets market
The rising competition among carmakers has forced many automobile
manufacturers such as GM, Ford, Volkswagen, and Daimler Chrysler to
shift their production bases to developing countries that assist them in
operating efficiently. Over the past few years, APAC has emerged as a
global hub for automobiles. Automobile exports, including components,
are increasing at a rapid pace and the region is estimated to grow at a
steady pace during the forecast period. APAC has become a major consumer
as well as supplier of automobiles.
“APAC countries such as India and China are involved in R&D due to
regional competition as an increasing number of automakers are demanding
low-cost and high-quality seals. APAC is emerging as a preferred region
for automakers. Countries such as China and India with a strong vehicle
market, growing economy, growing auto component market, and ability to
manufacture low-cost quality seals have helped them to acquire the
highest revenue share in the seals market,” says Ganesh Subramanian,
a lead automotive
components research expert from Technavio.
Automotive seals and gaskets market in the Americas
In North America, the automotive industry is one of the important
contributors to the gross domestic product (GDP). It is interlinked to
the economic growth of the region. Stringent fuel emission norms have
led to the development of fuel-efficient and eco-friendly cars. The
automotive market in North America is one of the established markets in
the world. South American countries such as Brazil and Argentina provide
good opportunities for carmakers due to low car ownership levels,
growing middle-class population, and low-cost production base.
“The US, Mexico, and Canada have been the major contributors to the
growth of automotive industry in the Americas and the region is
technology-driven. Seals and gaskets manufacturers are using new and
improved materials that can function even at high temperature and
pressure. This has led to an increase in demand for improved products
from OEMs operating from this region,” says Ganesh.
Automotive seals and gaskets market in EMEA
The European market is still recovering from the sovereign debt crisis.
This has resulted in a decline in its automotive sales. However, growth
has been observed in the Middle East and African markets, keeping
automotive sales in the region at a steady rate. Norms in Europe
regarding fuel-efficiency and product quality are stringent. This is
increasing the focus on quality to meet the mandatory standards.
Penetration of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles is increasing in
this region. This is reducing the requirement for powertrain seals and
gaskets. Powertrain seals and gaskets such as oil seals, shaft seals,
transmission seals, and head gaskets are expensive. The decline in sales
and stringent norms have made manufacturers shift their focus to
countries such as China, India, and Thailand to explore cost advantages,
due to which EMEA has been behind APAC in terms of revenue share in the
global market.
The top vendors in the global automotive seals and gaskets market as
highlighted in this market research analysis are:
-
SKF
-
Dana
-
Blue Diamond Technologies
-
ElringKlinger
