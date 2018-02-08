APAC Tops the Global Torque Wrenches Market | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio
on the global
torque wrenches market predicts a CAGR of close to 5% during the
period 2018-2022.
The report segments the global torque wrenches market by product (manual
torque wrenches and powered torque wrenches), by end-user (general
industry, automotive, construction, and aerospace), and by geography
(the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of
the major factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Here are some key findings of the global torque wrenches market,
according to Technavio researchers:
-
Growing automotive industry: a major market driver
-
In 2017, the manual torque segment dominated the market by occupying
more than 58% share
-
APAC dominated the global torque wrenches market more than 52% share
in 2017
-
Actuant, Apex Tool Group, Atlas Copco, Snap-on, Stanley Black &
Decker, and TOHNICHI Mfg. are some of the players in the market
Growing automotive industry: a major market driver
Growing automotive industry is one of the major factors driving the global
torque wrenches market. The automotive industry is the single
largest end-user of torque wrenches across the globe. Torque wrenches
are widely used in automobile production facilities and for repair and
maintenance of vehicles in workshops and home. Thus, the growth in
global automobile production and sales during the forecast period is
expected to substantially accelerate the demand for wrenches.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on engineering
tools, “The automotive industry is a huge and diverse sector.
It comprises of both the manufacturing and the service units. With the
increase in complexities in vehicle design, specialized tools and
equipment are increasingly being required for servicing of these
vehicles. As the age of the vehicle increases, the demand for
replacement or repair and service will also increase.”
Many companies are introducing electric and hybrid cars, and this is
bringing new opportunities to the market. Therefore, growth in sales and
demand for automobiles and the hike in investments in the automotive
sector will fuel the demand for torque wrenches.
APAC: largest torque wrenches market
APAC dominated the global torque wrenches market, accounting for more
than 52% of the market share in 2017. The region will continue to
dominate the market through 2022, with 1% incremental growth in terms of
market share. It was followed by the Americas and the EMEA respectively
in terms of market share.
Product innovations: emerging market trend
Over the years, the global torque wrenches market has witnessed numerous
innovations in the torque wrenches design and the material used for
manufacturing them, making them more reliable and efficient in fastening
applications. These innovations permit greater differentiation between
product offerings from different vendors, which is leading to the growth
of the market.
For instance, in 2015, Mountz, a prominent vendor in the global torque
wrenches market, introduced the EPT Torque Wrench. The EPT allows the
operator to manually adjust the torque output value up to a limit of 750
foot-pounds of torque. The torque wrench has an extremely durable
construction and is designed for rugged applications, long service life,
and low-maintenance requirement. The body of the tool is constructed out
of a specialized chromium-molybdenum (Cr-Mo) steel alloy that has
superior strength characteristics than conventional carbon steel alloy.
The wrench’s internal cam-set is contained in an aluminum bronze housing
that minimizes the wear and tear due to friction.
