APAC to Dominate the Global Adhesive and Sealants Market | Technavio

The global adhesive and sealants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 5% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171225005009/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global adhesives and sealants market 2017-2021 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global adhesive and sealants market segmentation by application and geography

Technavio’s report on the global adhesive and sealants market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application which includes building and construction, paper and packaging, transportation, leather and footwear, and furniture. As projected in 2016, approximately 34% of the market share originated from the building and construction segment. The growing demand for construction activities in APAC is expected to foster the demand for adhesives and sealants market.

Based on geography, the global adhesive and sealants market has been segmented into APAC, the Americas and EMEA. As of 2016, APAC has a market share of approximately 38%. The major factors that are contributing towards growth in APAC are the growing population and increase in middle-class income. The increasing demand for building and construction in this region is expected propel the market growth.

“Various application such as construction, packaging, and transportation are driving the demand for adhesives and sealants. In APAC, countries such as India, China, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Philippines are expected to create demand for the market,” says Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for additives, adhesives, and sealants research.

Avail Technavio’s Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 – Jan 7.

Adhesive and sealants market: competitive vendor landscape

Due to the presence of a large number of international and regional vendors, the global adhesives and sealants market is fragmented. The market is dominated by vendors such as 3M, Henkel, H.B. Fuller Company, Sika, and The Dow Chemical Company. The rise in industrialization and urbanization in developing countries such as India, Brazil, Mexico, Angola, and China have proved to be beneficial for the local vendors.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Growing demand from construction and food packaging applications

Growing demand from developing countries

Market challenges:

Volatility in raw material prices

Lack of awareness of bio-based adhesives and sealants

Market trends:

Growing use of adhesives in medical devices

Increasing use of 3D vision in adhesive applications

Get a sample copy of the global adhesive and sealants market report free of cost

Access Technavio’s continuously growing additives, adhesives, and sealants research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171225005009/en/