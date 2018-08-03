APEC Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation : Mining Ministers’ Meeting Registration Open

Media registration is open for the APEC Ministers Responsible for Mining Meeting on 23 August in Port Moresby and a cluster of Mining Week meetings here on 20-22 August.

Background:

The APEC Ministers Responsible for Mining Meeting will address emerging investment challenges within the industry brought by tariff, trade and technological disruptions. They will also address barriers to innovation-driven mining growth and inclusive development.

Mining Ministers from APEC member economieswill take into consideration the results of their forum with industry CEOs that will also take place that day as well as an earlier cluster of policy consultations.

When:

APEC Ministers Responsible for Mining Meeting (MRMM): 23 August 2018

APEC Mining Week meeting cluster: 20-22 August 2018

Where: International Convention Centre, Somare Circuit, Waigani, Port Moresby

DEADLINE FOR MEDIA REGISTRATION: 19 August 2018

Online registration and visa procedures:

Identification badges will be issued to accredited media representatives and required for entry.

Media registration and accreditation contact: [email protected]

Media events:

Opening remarks, family photos and post-meeting news conferences during MRMM and Mining Week will be open to accredited journalists.

Doorstop interview and photo opportunities will also be available in conjunction the meetings.

Media transportation:

Accredited media representatives may use a free shuttle service.

# # #

For further details, or to arrange possible media interviews, please contact:

David Hendrickson at +65 9137 3886 [email protected]Michael Chapnick at +65 9647 4847 [email protected]

More on APEC meetings, events, projects and publications can be found on www.apec.org. You can also follow APEC on Twitterand join us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.