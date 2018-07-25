APEC Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation : Senior Officials’ Meeting Registration Open

Media registration is open for the Third APEC Senior Officials' Meeting on 19-20 August in Port Moresby and trade and sectoral official meetings here from 4-18 August.

Background:

Senior Officials from the 21 APEC member economieswill address emerging trade and growth challenges as well as digital opportunities for their workers and businesses. They will take in account policy consultations and capacity building developed by the region's trade and sectoral officials.

When and Where:

Third APEC Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM3): 19-20 August 2018 - International Convention Center, Somare Circuit, Waigani, Port Moresby

Related Trade and Sectoral Meetings: 4-18 August 2018 - International Convention Center; APEC Haus, Paga Ring Road; and various hotels

DEADLINE FOR MEDIA REGISTRATION: 3 August 2018

Online registration and visa procedures:

Identification badges will be issued to accredited media representatives and required for entry.

Media registration and accreditation contact: [email protected]

Media events:

Opening remarks during SOM3 and related meetings, family photos and a post-SOM3 news conference will be open to accredited journalists.

Doorstop interview and photo opportunities will also be available in conjunction the meetings.

Media transportation:

Accredited media representatives may use a free shuttle service.

For more:

The entire APEC SOM3 and Related Meetings schedule can be viewedhere.

For further details, or to arrange possible media interviews, please contact:

David Hendrickson +65 9137 3886 at [email protected]

Michael Chapnick +65 9647 4847 at [email protected]

More on APEC meetings, events, projects and publications can be found on www.apec.org.