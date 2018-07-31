Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

APHA UK Animal Health and Plant Agency : VCU protocols and procedures for testing agricultural crops

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 06:08pm CEST

As part of the application process to add an agricultural crop to the National List, the plant must be tested to confirm whether the variety has satisfactory value for cultivation or use (VCU).

The growing trials for all crops, except potatoes, are organised by the British Society of Plant Breeders (BSPB). The trials for potatoes are organised by Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture (SASA).

These trials are normally carried out for a minimum of 2 years, comparing the performance of candidate varieties with varieties already on the National Lists.

The trials use the VCU protocols and procedures approved by the Plant Variety and Seeds Committee, which represents the national authorities on seed issues to establish VCU.

Disclaimer

APHA - UK Animal Health and Plant Agency published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 16:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:34pShopify shares fall as merchandising volume growth slows
RE
06:30pCUMMINS TO RECALL 500,000 TRUCKS TO REPLACE FAULTY EMISSIONS PART : Epa
RE
06:27pU.S. consumer spending rises; wage growth slows in second quarter
RE
06:26pU.S. consumer spending rises; wage growth slows in second-quarter
RE
06:24pOil falls as OPEC, Russia boost output
RE
06:13pEBA EUROPEAN BANKING AUTHORITY : publishes final draft technical standards on home-host cooperation under PSD2
PU
06:13pEBA EUROPEAN BANKING AUTHORITY : updates the Joint Committee Guidelines on complaints-handling to extend their scope of application
PU
06:12pCanada WestJet Airline stock dives 10 percent on dim third-quarter outlook
RE
06:09pMexican Economy Slipped in Second Quarter--Update
DJ
06:08pAPHA UK ANIMAL HEALTH AND PLANT AGENCY : VCU protocols and procedures for testing agricultural crops
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung Electronics profit growth slows as Galaxy S9 misses sales targets
2CENTRICA : Centrica 1st Half Pretax Profit Increases Significantly
3SANOFI : SANOFI : Key Figures Decline in Second Quarter
4UMICORE : UMICORE : - Half year results 2018
5BP : Higher oil price boosts BP's recovery, second-quarter profit up four-fold

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.