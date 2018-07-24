API American Petroleum Institute : Colorado Petroleum Council to Host Annual State of Colorado Energy Luncheon

DENVER, July 23, 2018 - The Colorado Petroleum Council, a division of the American Petroleum Institute, today announced details of its upcoming annual State of Colorado Energy Luncheon. The gathering, scheduled for Thursday, July 26th, will feature U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar, and American Petroleum Institute President & CEO Jack Gerard. Tracee Bentley, Executive Director of the Colorado Petroleum Council, will moderate the discussion.

'American energy production is safer and more technologically advanced than ever before, and Colorado has been a leader in driving this remarkable progress,' said API President and CEO Jack Gerard. 'Colorado's oil and natural gas industry supports an impressive 230,000 jobs in the state, while employing among the most comprehensive safety regulations in the nation. Colorado families and communities have benefitted tremendously from Colorado's achievements in recent years.'

The luncheon's panelists will assess a diverse range of issues, from political opportunities and challenges within the industry, to the effects and economic impacts of assorted regulatory measures.

'We are excited to have speakers who represent the instrumental voices in the nation's still emerging energy renaissance, all with strong connections to Colorado and the Mountain West,' said Colorado Petroleum Council Executive Director Tracee Bentley. 'Energy costs are lower, government resources to help fund schools and infrastructure are fuller, and jobs and opportunity have never been more attainable.

'This industry takes its commitment to environmental stewardship seriously and emissions from power generation are at their lowest point in a quarter century. Meanwhile, the U.S. is leading the world in natural gas and oil production and Colorado's economy is benefiting.'

Just last month, the Colorado Petroleum Council released a study on the role that oil and natural gas play in Colorado's economy and way of life. In addition to creating over $30 billion in annual economic impact for the state, the industry generated over $1.2 billion in government revenue. From education, to public health, to new infrastructure, read the report for more information on how Colorado's energy industry has enhanced Coloradans' quality of life.

The Colorado Petroleum Council is a division of API, which represents all segments of America's oil and natural gas industry. Its nearly 620 members produce, process, and distribute most of the nation's energy. The industry supports 10.3 million U.S. jobs and is backed by a growing grassroots movement of more than 40 million Americans.